Five Keys: Cavaliers at Hornets

Key: Feeling the Buzz After perhaps their most thrilling road win of the year, the Wine & Gold look to keep their holiday roll going on Wednesday night in Charlotte, taking on Kemba Walker and the Hornets. On Tuesday night in Indianapolis, the shorthanded Cavs – playing without their leading scorer (Jordan Clarkson) and rebounder (Tristan Thompson) went toe-to-toe for four quarters with the league’s hottest team, rallying back from four points down with two minutes to go and taking the affair on Larry Nance Jr.’s tip-in off a Rodney Hood miss at the buzzer. The Hornets are looking to bounce back from one of their worst losses of the season – a 28-point drubbing by the Lakers in which LeBron James and Lonzo Ball each tallied triple-doubles while four Hornets starters failed to reach double-figure scoring, including Kemba Walker, who went 2-of-13 from the floor in the home loss. This is the third meeting between Cleveland and Charlotte this year, with each team blasting the other on their home floor – with the Wine & Gold recently avenging a 32-point loss here on Tobacco Road by stomping the Hornets 10 days later by 24 points at The Q. Tuesday night’s rubber match is the last time the Cavs will face Charlotte until the final game of the regular season back in Cleveland.

Key: Head of the Hive Any conversation about the Charlotte Hornets begins with their dynamic point guard, Kemba Walker. The franchise’s all-time leading scorer got off to a scorching start to the season and, although he’s slowed down slightly, he’s still averaging a career-best 24.9 ppg in his eighth season out of UConn. So far this season, he’s only been held to single-digit scoring twice – once in Charlotte’s last game against the Lakers and once in the Hornets’ blowout loss at The Q, as the Cavaliers held him to just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting. But those type of performances are few and far between. Walker has also had a pair of 40-point outbursts so far this season and, back on November 17 went for 60 in a loss to the Sixers – going 21-of-34 from the floor, including 6-of-14 from deep and 12-of-12 from the stripe. He’ll match up for the third time this year with Collin Sexton, who’s been facing a guard gauntlet since taking over the starting spot. After three-straight games reaching the 20-point plateau, the Young Bull has hit a bit of a rookie wall of late – averaging 12.6 points per in the five games since, shooting under 40 percent from the floor and just 25 percent from long-range. Cleveland will need their freshman standout sharp for Tuesday night’s battle with one of the league’s best.

Key: Mr. Do-It-All Over the past eight years, there hasn’t been a more dependable Cavalier than Tristan Thompson – and this season, he’s emerged as the squad’s unquestioned leader. And when he was recently sidelined with a left foot sprain, Coach Larry Drew had to scramble to fill the center spot – going with Channing Frye, Ante Zizic and, on Tuesday night in Indiana, Larry Nance Jr. The move paid off in spades, with the Akron native turning in probably his best game as a Cavalier when the team needed him most. Going against early DPOY candidate, Myles Turner, Nance notched his second double-double in as many outings against the Pacers – finishing with 15 points on 7-for-14 shooting while leading both teams with a career-high 16 boards, six assists and three steals. Nance doesn’t normally put up monster numbers, but the one thing he does do is stuff the stat sheet; so far this season, the former Wyoming star has led Cleveland in scoring twice, in rebounding eight times, in blocks 10 times, in assists 11 times and in steals on 12 occasions. Nance will face off against Cody Zeller on Wednesday night. Zeller isn’t the force that Turner is, but he’s been solid at center for Charlotte this season. Like most of his teammates, he struggled in the loss to LA, but he’s also one game removed from his best outing of the season – a 21-point effort against the Knicks, going 9-of-10 from the floor and grabbing a game-high 13 boards in the overtime loss.

Key: Next Man Up Cleveland’s bench has been its saving grace all season long and that unit came up big again on Tuesday night despite being without its top player. Jordan Clarkson, who’s notched double-figures in 26 of his 30 appearances this year and is averaging a team-best 16.7 points per, sat out Tuesday’s win in Indy with a sore lower back, but there’s a good chance he’ll be ready to go in the second half of the mid-week back-to-back. Without Clarkson, the Cavs still got some strong performances against the Pacers. Alec Burks was clutch on both ends – finishing with 14 points, five boards and a pair of blocks. Matthew Dellavedova notched double-figures for the fifth time in his first five games back with Cleveland – adding 10 points and four assists and finishing with the night’s highest plus/minus number (plus-18) in just over 15 minutes of work. Jaron Blossomgame – one of the Cavaliers’ two-way players – has also been impressive in limited duty off the bench, chipping in with seven points and eight boards in 23 minutes of action. The Hornets have a pretty solid bench of their own – able to go with high-flying youngsters like Malik Monk or Miles Bridges or tenured vets like Frank Kaminsky, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist or Tony Parker.