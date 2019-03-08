Five Keys: Cavaliers at Heat

Key: Beating the Heat On Friday night, the Cavaliers roll into their personal Eastern Conference house of horrors as they try to avoid the season sweep and their 16th straight loss at AmericanAirlines Arena – taking on the Miami Heat to wrap up a two-game roadie. On Wednesday night in Brooklyn, in the rematch to their triple-overtime thriller before the Break, the Wine & Gold went toe-to-toe for three quarters against the Nets before Brooklyn put together a 14-0 run early in the fourth to pull away for the win. The Heat – in a three-team dogfight for the final Playoff spot in the East – come into tonight’s contest looking for their fourth straight win, having dropped the Hornets by a touchdown on Wednesday night in Charlotte. The Heat have dominated Cleveland so far this season – topping the Cavs by an average of 18.4 points in the three victories, holding them below the century mark in each contest. The Wine & Gold gave Miami its most difficulty this season in their previous meeting at The Q on January 25 – falling, 100-94, despite a career-high 29-point effort by Cedi Osman.

Key: Double Trouble If Friday’s matchup was at The Q, the boo-birds would be out in full-force for the frontline matchup of Kevin Love and Kelly Olynyk. Heat fans won’t care about the history between these two, but Cavalier fans will forever remember Olynyk’s First Round arm-bar that resulted in a shoulder injury which sidelined Love for the remainder of the 2015 Playoffs. Both players have moved past it long ago, but they’ll tangle on the hardwood again tonight in Miami. Love is coming off his fourth double-double since the All-Star Break – finishing with 24 points and a game-high 14 boards, going 4-of-8 from long-range and 10-of-11 from the stripe against Brooklyn. That outing was Love’s 40th career outing of at least 20 points, 15 boards and three treys – with the next closest players being DeMarcus Cousins and Karl-Anthony towns with 11 apiece. Olynyk joined Miami’s starting five in early February and he’s been very good over his last six games – averaging 20.5 points and 7.0 boards per, posting four double-digit scoring games and two double-doubles over that stretch.

Key: Middle Management Ante Zizic took part in Cleveland’s morning shootaround in Miami, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be able to go on Friday night – missing the last three games while in the NBA’s concussion protocol. The Cavs will need all the help they can get going against Miami’s one-two punch of Bam Adebayo and Hassan Whiteside in the middle. Adebayo, in his second season out of Kentucky, has started 10 games for the Heat this season – including each of the last five – posting double-doubles in four of those contests. He hasn’t doubled-up in any of the three meetings against Cleveland, but he has gone 14-of-17 from the floor in those three Miami victories. The mercurial Whiteside didn’t get the start on Wednesday night in Charlotte, but he didn’t have to – notching 18 points and a game-high 15 boards in just 20 minutes of work off the bench. Only Rudy Gobert has more games of double-digit rebounds and at least two blocked shots in a game than Whiteside, who went for 14 points and 13 boards the last time these two teams met. Larry Nance Jr. got his third straight start in the middle on Wednesday night in Brooklyn and tallied his first double-double since the All-Star Break, finishing with 17 points, 10 boards, three assists and a game-high four steals. Nance has scored in double-figures in each of his last three games.

Key: Changing of the Guard Neither team in Friday’s matchup has a traditional point guard. Collin Sexton has spent much of the second half of the season playing off the ball since the addition of Brandon Knight (and the presence of Matthew Dellavedova). But he’s been productive on the offensive end dating back to his first game of Summer League. The Young Bull – who’s 21 points away from 1,000 for his career – finished with 12 points and a game-high-tying five assists in 31 minutes against Brooklyn and is averaging 18.3 points over his last dozen games dating back to February 5. So far this year, Sexton has notched double-digit scoring in 56 games, tied with Luka Doncic and Trae Young for the top mark among all rookies. The former Alabama standout has posted double-figures in his last two meetings against Miami, but the Heat have made him work for every point, holding him to just 29 percent shooting through the first two games. For the Heat, Justise Winslow is having his best season as a pro in his fourth season out of Duke. This year, he’s already posted nine 20-point games after having just two through his first three seasons. Winslow has tormented the Wine & Gold through the first three games this year – averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds. In the first meeting of the season, he led both teams in all three categories.