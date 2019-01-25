Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Heat

Key: Heat Wave After dropping a Wednesday night meeting in Beantown, the road-weary Cavaliers play two of their final three games in January back at The Q – including a Friday night meeting with the Heat. In that matchup in Boston, the Celtics – minus Kyrie Irving and Al Horford – trailed after one quarter, but outscored the Wine & Gold by 18 in the second before pulling away in the second half. The loss was the Cavs fifth straight and their 16th in the last 17 outings as they try to weather a depleted front line and easily their toughest road stretch of the season. The Cavaliers have faced Miami twice already this season – and it hasn’t been pretty, with Cleveland losing by an average of 24.5 in those two contests. The Heat were hot the last time they faced the Cavaliers, but they’ve dropped four of five heading into tonight’s matchup – including a double digit loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night on South Beach – and are 2-6 over their last eight visits to The Q. The Cavs would love to continue those trends and get off their current schneid on Friday night.

Key: A to Z After Thursday’s practice, Coach Larry Drew was asked if he’ll still be able to find minutes for Ante Zizic when his two starters, Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson, return to the lineup. Drew answered in the affirmative, and he might have a chance to test the new rotation on Friday night, with Nance hoping to make his return shortly. Zizic has faced off against some tough competition and looked solid doing so – notching double figures in seven of his last eight outings, averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 boards on 62 percent shooting in those games. On Wednesday night in Boston, Big Z went for 19 points and a team-best eight boards, grabbing six of them off the offensive glass. On Friday night, he’ll likely take on Hassan Whiteside – the fourth-best rebounder in the East and the third-best shot-blocker in the league. The mercurial Whiteside is having another solid season with Miami, averaging a double double in his fifth season on South Beach. The Cavs have held Miami’s prized big man in check in two contests this year – averaging 10.0 points and 8.0 boards in the series so far.

Key: Bullish Market After losing Goran Dragic to knee surgery, the Heat tinkered with the point guard spot, eventually settling on the unconventional choice of Justise Winslow. The former Duke star won’t be confused with Gary Payton at the point and has been turnover-prone since switching positions, but he’s grown into the role and even put up a double-digit assist game recently, handing out 11 helpers against Boston. After tallying just two 20-point games through his first three seasons, Winslow has seven already this year – including a 24-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist outing against Cleveland in the first meeting of the season. Winslow led both teams in all three categories on that night and has posted game-highs in assists in both contests. At the opposite point is the Young Bull – who’s done a solid job navigating a difficult rookie season. Collin Sexton has now tallied double-figures in 13 straight games and 42 overall – tied for most among all rookies. The former Alabama standout – who netted 16 points, five boards and three assists in Wednesday’s loss in Boston, leads his freshman class with an .851 mark from the stripe this season.

Key: Rich Get Richer With Dwyane Wade calling it a career – and on the back nine over the past two seasons – the Heat haven’t had a truly dynamic offensive threat. Their top scorer at 17.8 ppg is Josh Richardson, who’s improved in each of his four seasons after being tabbed with the 40th overall pick in 2015. Richardson has been outstanding from deep this season, having recently connected on multiple three-pointers in 13 straight games – (breaking Damon Jones’ team record) – averaging nearly three more attempts per game than he has in previous seasons. He’s registered double-figures in each of the last six meetings with Cleveland – leading both squads with 24 points in the most recent matchup, going 9-of-17 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. If Larry Nance Jr. is able to go on Friday, that assignment will likely fall on Rodney Hood. If not, it’ll be Alec Burks, who, despite struggling offensively of late, has continued to play a solid all-around floor game. The eighth-year man from Colorado finished with just 10 points on Wednesday night in Boston, but still managed to lead the team with eight boards, six assists, two steals and a pair of blocks. For his part, Hood would love to shake out of a serious two-game funk – going just 2-for-17 from the floor over that stretch.