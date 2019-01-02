Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Heat

Key: Tipping Off 2019 After playing six of their final seven games in 2018 on the road, the Wine & Gold return to the North Coast for a much-needed four-game homestand, beginning on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers will be glad to face the Heat on their home turf after Eric Spoelstra’s squad extended their South Beach struggles late last week – winning their 15th straight home game against Cleveland. Overall, the Cavs have dropped six straight to end the previous calendar year and will look to get back on track here on the other side. In last week’s loss in South Florida, the Cavs got off to a solid start and were within four at the break, but the Heat held Cleveland to 6-for-26 shooting in the third period, extended their double-digit lead in the fourth and cruised to the finish line. As much as the Wine & Gold have struggled in Miami, the Heat have had almost as difficult a time at The Q – where the Cavs have taken six of the previous seven matchups. Larry Drew should be getting some of his regulars back over the course of the month, he’d love to get off to a good start on Wednesday night.

Key: Making a Point When Goran Dragic went down with a knee injury that’ll force him to miss up to two months, the Heat were left without a viable point guard. They went with Tyler Johnson at first before experimenting with Justise Winslow at the position. The move seemed odd at first, but the former Duke standout has been outstanding in that spot – evidenced by an excellent showing last week against Cleveland. In that contest, Winslow finished with 24 points, 11 boards and seven assists – leading both squads in all three categories. Despite a recent clunker against the Timberwolves, Winslow is averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 boards, and 4.8 assists over the five-game stretch since he’s become the starter, including three straight 20-point showings. Winslow flummoxed Collin Sexton that night, holding the rookie to eight points on 2-for-10 shooting. The Young Bull bounced back after that loss, however, finishing with 18 points and six assists in his homecoming on Saturday night in Atlanta. Despite his recent struggles, Sexton is still showing progress and enter's tonight's matchup averaging 16.3 points per in 27 games since joining the starting lineup.

Key: Middle Management The Cavaliers will be more than excited to see Tristan Thompson return to the lineup, and that could happen as soon as Wednesday night’s rematch with Miami. The Cavaliers unquestioned leader over the first third of the season hasn’t suited up since December 12 – one game after spraining his left foot in the second half of a loss in Milwaukee. Before being sidelined, Thompson might’ve been having his best season as a pro – posting 15 double-doubles through his first 28 games, averaging 12.0 points and 11.6 boards on the season before the injury. The Wine & Gold went 2-8 in the games that Thompson’s missed, but the news hasn’t been all bad. In Tristan’s absence, Larry Nance Jr. has asserted himself in the middle – picking up both the production and leadership roles over that stretch. In those last five starts at center, Nance is also averaging a double-double – averaging 15.8 points, 12.8 boards and 4.6 assists. Nance Jr. came off the bench in last week’s loss in Miami and, like most of his teammates, struggled in the loss, finishing with just six points and nine boards. Whether it’s Thompson or Nance Jr. in the middle tonight, they’ll have their hands full with Hassan Whiteside – who comes into the contest as the Eastern Conference’s third-leading rebounder (12.8 rpg) and its second-leading shot-blocker (2.6 bpg).

Key: Rich Get Richer After winning back-to-back titles several seasons ago, the Heat have flown under the radar for a while – and they’re doing so again this season, competing for the Southeast Division crown despite hovering around the .500 mark. In that vein, the Heat’s leading scorer – Josh Richardson – isn’t exactly an NBA household name, despite the fact that he’s made exponential improvements in each of his four years in the Association. This season, the lithe swingman from Tennessee has been the model of consistency – notching double-figure scoring in all but three games this campaign, topping the 20-point mark on 11 occasions and going off for 30-plus twice. Richardson was relatively quiet in Miami’s win over the Cavs last week – netting 16 points and five helpers in the victory – but he’s been consistently solid against Cleveland as well, topping double-digits in each of the last five matchups. Rodney Hood – like Tristan Thompson – is close to returning to the lineup, and he’d likely draw Richardson if he was/is able to go. If not, that task will probably fall to Alec Burks, who’s been solid since joining the Wine & Gold back on November 30. The eighth-year man from Colorado has tallied double-figures in three of his last four outings – including a 17-point, six-rebound, five-assist outing in last week’s loss to Miami.