Five Keys: Cavaliers at Heat

Key: South Beach Showdown On Friday night, the Wine & Gold roll into South Beach, trying to snap a four-game skid in an arena that’s been a house of horrors over the years – a skein of 14 straight dating back to January 2010. On Wednesday night in Memphis, the Cavaliers couldn’t overcome a terrible first quarter in which they scored a season-low nine points while committing seven turnovers. Larry Drew’s squad clawed their way back over the next three quarters – cutting the Grizzlies’ 17-point fourth-quarter led to just four in the closing moments – but couldn’t quite get over the hump at the Grindhouse. The Heat were riding a five-game win streak before dropping a heartbreaker to Toronto on Wednesday night – blowing a 17-point lead and falling on Danny Green’s wide-open triple from the corner. The Cavaliers took both contests at The Q last year, but went 0-for-Miami for the seventh straight season. It’s a different world for the Wine & Gold these days, and they’d love to reverse the curse on Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Key: Middle Management The Cavaliers hit the road for their recent three-gamer as the walking wounded – and although there’s a chance Tristan Thompson could return over the next few games, he won’t be in action on Friday night in Miami. Ante Zizic didn’t practice on Thursday with a sore knee and could be out of action as well. That leaves the Wine & Gold with Channing Frye and Larry Nance Jr. as the last line of defense against Miami’s Hassan Whiteside. After making offseason overtures that he might not return to South Beach, Whiteside is having another rock-solid season for the Heat – averaging 13.3 points and 13.1 boards so far. His 13.1 rebounds per are good enough for second in the East (behind only Joel Embiid) and his 2.6 blocks per puts him behind only Indiana’s Myles Turner. Whether or not Nance starts out on Whiteside is to be seen, but he’ll likely draw that assignment for much of the night. Nance led the Cavaliers in blocks on Wednesday night in Memphis, but he had his worst outing in two weeks in that contest. Even with those struggles at the Grindhouse, the former Wyoming standout is still averaging 11.8 points and 9.3 boards dating back to December 8.

Key: J.C. to the Rescue The Cavaliers second unit has kept them competitive this season, averaging 43.5 points per, fifth-best in the NBA, and were solid again on Wednesday night in Memphis, netting 42 points – their 22nd time this season topping the 40-point mark. For the 15th time this season, Jordan Clarkson led the squad in scoring – netting a game-high 24 points and nearly leading Cleveland to the improbable comeback. On the night, the fifth-year man from Mizzou went 10-of-20 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc to go with five boards, two assists and a team-best three steals. After posting back-to-back single-digit scoring performances earlier this month, Clarkson has been on a tear – averaging 21.4 points per in the seven games since. Clarkson was the only Cavalier reserve to net double-digit scoring against Memphis, but most nights he’s gotten an assist from Matthew Dellavedova, who’s done so in six of his first eight contests back with the Wine & Gold. Two-way guy Jaron Blossomgame has been a pleasant surprise for the Cavaliers – notching double-figures in a pair of outings with Cleveland while shooting an even 50 percent from the floor.

Key: Guard Duty With Goran Dragic set to miss the next two months of action after arthroscopic knee surgery, the Heat originally went with Tyler Johnson at the point. But recently, Coach Eric Spoelstra has experimented with Justise Winslow at the 1. Miami has gone 2-1 in those starts and Winslow has put up solid numbers – averaging 21.5 points on 64 percent shooting to go with 4.5 assists per. No one will confuse Winslow for John Stockton as a pure playmaker, but the move has worked out for Miami, and Winslow could very well be back there again on Friday. Miami has had the Cavaliers number over the years, but during that time, Cleveland has had Winslow’s. In six career meetings, he’s never scored in double-figures – shooting 29 percent in those meetings, including a 1-for-11 mark from long-range. Collin Sexton has been flirting with the fabled Rookie Wall over the past couple weeks, but he looked like himself again on Wednesday – going for 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting, adding five boards, a team-high six assists and a steal in the loss. Even with a pair of clunkers over the past couple weeks, Sexton is still averaging 16.6 points as a starter, having notched double-figure scoring in 23 of those 25 starts.