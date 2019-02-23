Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

Key: Bear Down at The Q The Cavaliers look to make it three of their last four when they take on the second of three Western Conference teams to visit Quicken Loans Arena after the Break – welcoming the new-look Grizzlies to town on Saturday night. The Wine & Gold started the season’s second half off in style, outlasting the lowly Suns on Thursday night to tip off the three-game homestand. Kevin Love and Ante Zizic both doubled-up and Cleveland’s bench dominated the Suns’ second unit – improving their mark to 4-6 over their last 10 games. The Grizzlies are in a similar position as the Cavaliers – developing young players and trying to be competitive without the postseason as a goal. Memphis has dropped three straight, including a 12-point loss to the Bulls and Friday night’s home loss to the Clippers. The Grizzlies are a different team since moving Marc Gasol – who led Memphis with 20 points in the previous meeting against Cleveland – at the Deadline. In that December 26 loss, the Wine & Gold managed just nine points in the first period and couldn’t rally themselves out of that early hole. The Cavaliers hope to avenge that loss, and have history on their side – boasting an all-time record of 17-4 against Memphis at The Q.

Key: Grizzled Veteran The Grizzlies had been a fixture in the Western Conference Playoff picture for seven straight seasons before last year’s injury-depleted team fell short. With the trade of Marc Gasol at the Deadline, Memphis has essentially turned the page on that scrappy squad. But one-half of the tandem that’s propelled Memphis over the years still remains – former Buckeye, Mike Conley. It’s unfortunate that the Grizzlies are going through a rebuild for Conley – who’s having one of the healthiest and most productive seasons of his 12-year career after being taken with the 4th overall pick out of OSU back in 2007. Conley – the Grizzlies’ all-time leader in games played, three-point field goals, assists and steals -- has started all but three games for Memphis this year, topping the 20-point mark on 32 occasions, including a 25-point, 10-assist effort in Friday night’s loss to the Clippers. Currently, only Dirk Nowitzki and Udonis Haslem have spent more time with their respective teams than Conley. One day, Collin Sexton hopes to have carved out a similar legacy – and he’s off to a solid start despite struggling mightily from the floor on Thursday night – finishing with just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting. That was an anomaly for the Young Bull – who’d averaged 22.0 points per in four of his previous five outings and has done so a dozen times so far this season.

Key: Love Is the Answer Not many people remember that Kevin Love was originally drafted by the Grizzlies back in 2008 before being immediately dealt to the Timberwolves in exchange for O.J. Mayo. The former USC product had a solid eight-year career with Memphis, Dallas and Milwaukee, but the T-Wolves won the deal in a huge way – with Love earning five All-Star nods and eventually a World Championship with the Cavaliers. Mayo called it a career after the 2015-16 season, but Love is still churning along and has recently hit the ground running after a 50-game layoff with a toe injury. As his minutes have increased so has his production and on Thursday night he notched his first double-double since returning to the lineup – finishing with 16 points and 11 boards in just 22 minutes of work against Phoenix. Dating back to his Western Conference days, Love has always had good success against the squad that originally drafted him and comes into tonight’s contest having doubled-up in each of his last five games against Memphis – averaging 20.4 points and 11.6 boards over that stretch. Love would have likely matched up with impressive Grizz rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. on Saturday night, but a deep thigh bruise will keep him out of tonight’s contest at The Q. The 19-year-old former Michigan State star was having a strong campaign before the injury – averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 boards in 56 starts with Memphis.

Key: Cedi Strikes Back If there was a concern that the ankle injury suffered just before the All-Star Break would ruin Cedi Osman’s rhythm, he shook those concerns off in Thursday’s win over Phoenix. Fresh off his abbreviated run with Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge over the weekend, Cedi was very good against the Suns – leading the squad with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, adding five boards and five assists in the win. Dating back to January 23 – and not including the Dallas game in which he injured his ankle in the first half – the sophomore from Macedonia is averaging 21.5 points on 55 percent shooting from the floor, 51 percent from long-distance, grabbing at least five boards in all but one of those contests. Like most of his teammates, Cedi struggled offensively in the first meeting between these two teams – finishing with just 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting. On Saturday night, Osman will likely line up against Justin Holliday, who’s carved out a solid six-year career for himself after going undrafted out of Washington in 2012. Holliday, who actually played for the Cavs Summer League squad that year, has started 55 games for the Grizz this season, tallying double-digit scoring on 30 occasions, including a 15-point effort on 5-of-8 shooting on December 26 against the Wine & Gold.