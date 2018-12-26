Five Keys: Cavaliers at Grizzlies

Key: Back to the Grind Following a brief home stopover on Sunday night at The Q, the Cavaliers get right back on the road – closing out the calendar year with a three-game trip tipping off tonight in Memphis. Sunday went about the same way the previous two road games of three-game trip did, with Cleveland on the losing end. The Cavs looked flat in their second loss to Chicago this season – scoring just 33 points after intermission, registering more turnovers than assists and getting outrebounded by double-figures. Despite winning the final game of their four-game trip – an eight-point victory over the Lakers – the Grizzlies have cooled off considerably, dropping seven of their previous nine heading into tonight’s matchup. The Wine & Gold swept the two-game set last year, but both teams are considerably different one season later. Sunday’s loss put the Cavaliers into the Central Division cellar; the Grizzlies’ December funk has dropped them to the middle of the pack out West. Both squads could use a win to celebrate the holidays.

Key: Grizzled Veteran If you had to pick an All-Underrated team from the past decade of the NBA, Mike Conley might be the starting point guard. When healthy, the former Buckeye is one of the game’s best – and after being limited to just a dozen games one season ago, Conley is having one of the best years of his career in 2018-19. At 20.5 ppg and 6.5 apg, Conley comes into the contest as the Grizzlies’ top scorer and assist man. He’s topped the 20-point mark on 15 occasions and has gone for 30-plus on three more, including a 37-point, 10-assist effort against Brooklyn in early December. Conley’s had some solid outings against the Wine & Gold – averaging 12.3 points per in 14 meetings – but he hasn’t suited up for a matchup with Cleveland since 2015. If Collin Sexton isn’t hitting the rookie wall over the last couple weeks, he’s leaning against it. The freshman from Alabama has struggled of late – averaging 12.1 points on 35 percent shooting over his last eight games on the heels of a three-game stretch of topping the 20-point mark. Sexton would particularly like to wash the taste out of his mouth from his most recent effort – a six-point performance on 3-for-16 shooting against the Bulls.

Key: Center of Attention So far this season, the Cavaliers have gotten outstanding production and even better leadership from their center spot. When Tristan Thompson went down with a sprained foot, Larry Nance Jr. filled both voids in the middle – and he’s been excellent in each role. After notching double-figures just four times through his first 19 games, Nance has now done so in nine of his last 11 – doubling up in his previous four contests before tallying a season-high 20 points in Sunday’s stinker against Chicago at The Q. Since entering the starting lineup last Tuesday night against Indiana, Nance is averaging 15.3 points on 62 percent shooting, adding 12.3 boards, 4.0 assists and 2.25 steals per. Nance has now led the Cavs in scoring twice, in steals (16 times), assists (12x), blocks (11x) and rebounds (10x) so far this season. He’ll have his work cut out for him on Wednesday night, going up against one of the best two-way bigs in the game in Marc Gasol. Like Conley, Gasol is back to full strength this season, and he’s been one of the major reasons Memphis is back in the hunt out West. So far this season, Gasol has tallied 12 double-doubles while leading the squad in rebounding and steals. He’s always been solid against the Wine & Gold – averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 boards in his last three outings against Cleveland.

Key: Facing Forward We’ve discussed some of the Grizzlies’ ‘old heads’ so far, but it’s an infusion of new blood that has Memphis fans excited for the future. Jaren Jackson Jr., the fourth overall pick this past June out of Michigan State has been as good as advertised through the first third of the campaign – and he comes into tonight’s contest following one of his best performances of the season, a 27-point, nine-rebound effort in the Grizzlies’ win over the Lakers to snap a three-game skid. That was Jackson’s fifth 20-point game of the season to go with his career-high 36-point outburst in a late November victory over Brooklyn. The freakishly-athletic forward has also turned in 11 games already this year of at least three blocks – including a seven-swat effort on November 25 against New York. The Cavaliers will likely try to keep Jackson busy on both ends and Cedi Osman will probably get the starting assignment. After emerging from a terrible three-game funk, the sophomore from Macedonia has now notched double-figures in five straight contests, including a 17-point effort on 6-for-11 shooting in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. Over that five-game stretch, the Young Cedi is averaging 14.6 points on 53 percent shooting.