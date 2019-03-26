Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Key: Spoiler Alert The Cavaliers have relished their role as spoilers against some Eastern Conference Playoff squads at The Q since the All-Star Break, and they have another opportunity to gum up the works on Tuesday night when the struggling Boston Celtics come to town. After winning four straight at The Q, the Cavaliers hit a rough patch over the weekend – falling to the Clippers at home on Friday night and taking one on the chin two days later at the hands of the Greek Freak and his East-leading Bucks on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Celtics come limping into Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday – having dropped four straight, including a home drubbing by the Spurs on Sunday afternoon. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Celtics trail the Pacers by two games for the fourth-seed in the East – and they’ll need every win they can get the rest of the way. Brad Stevens’ squad thumped the Cavaliers twice in Boston before Cleveland made them sweat one out at The Q in early February. Cleveland has gone 7-9 since the Break; Boston, 6-10. As much as the Cavs have loved knocking off some previous Playoff-bound foes over the past couple weeks, a win on Tuesday would be even sweeter.

Key: Bull in the Ring Since being dealt to the Celtics, Kyrie Irving has made exactly one appearance in Cleveland as a member of the Celtics – the 2017 opener, notching 22 points and 10 assists in the loss. Numeral 11 won’t be making a stop on Tuesday night, either, sitting out for “load management” despite Boston’s postseason predicament. With the six-time All-Star on the shelf, the Celtics will likely turn to former Shaker Heights star, Terry Rozier. Whether starting or coming off the bench, “Scary Terry” can be a lethal offensive weapon – posting four 20-point games this season, tying a season-high with 26 points in a win over the Wine & Gold in late January, going 9-for-13 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from long-range, to go with eight boards and a team-best six assists. Rozier won’t have an easy night at the office opposite Collin Sexton. The Young Bull finally had his string of 20-point games snapped on Sunday, but just barely – finishing with 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting in the loss to Milwaukee. The freshman from Alabama – the only Cavalier to suit up for all 74 games this season – has had no trouble finding his offense against Boston this season, averaging 19.3 points through the first three matchups, including a 27-point outburst the last time these squads squared off at The Q.

Key: Love Machine The Cavaliers struggled to get much going on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee, but they did nearly match the league’s top rebounding squad. Of course, of their 44 rebounds, Kevin Love grabbed nearly half of them – doubling up for the eighth time since the All-Star Break with 20 points and a season-high-tying 19 boards. Cleveland’s five-time All-Star has grabbed double-digit boards and has tallied at least 20 points in three of his last four games – averaging 17.5 points and 12.3 boards per over that stretch. Through the first three matchups, Love – who’s shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 93 percent from the stripe since the Break – has yet to suit up against the Celtics, but he’s had some solid success over them in the past – posting double-doubles in 12 of the 26 meetings against Boston since joining the Cavaliers, averaging 16.0 points and 9.6 rebounds during the regular and postseason. On Tuesday night, Love will get a good look at both Marcus Morris and Aron Baynes. Morris has quietly had his best season as a pro this year with Boston – registering career-highs in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. The former Kansas standout has netted double-figure scoring in each of his two meetings with Cleveland this year.

Key: Fast Forward Gordon Hayward can’t be too crazy about playing at The Q after suffering a horrendous injury here in the season opener last year. It’s been a long, difficult road back for the former Butler star, who started just his third game since September in Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Spurs – finishing with 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting. Hayward has still shown flashes of his former All-Star self – including a 30-point outburst against the World Champs in early March – but he’s still not fully back to form. In three games against the Wine & Gold, he’s been solid but not spectacular, netting double-figures in all three contests, averaging 16.7 points per, shooting 64 percent from the floor and 88 percent from the stripe. With Boston’s recent spate of injuries, Hayward could wind up back in the starting lineup on Tuesday, primarily taking on Cavs sophomore Cedi Osman. The lithe forward from Macedonia has had a solid campaign that’s lacked consistency. In two games against Detroit and Dallas, Osman averaged 21.5 points on 12-for-24 shooting. Over his next three games, he’s dipped to 9.3 on 9-for-27. The young Cedi didn’t suit up in the last matchup against Boston, but he tallied a then-career high in the previous meeting – notching 25 points and eight boards, going 8-of-10 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.