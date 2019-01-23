Five Keys: Cavaliers at Celtics

Key: Battle in Beantown The Wine & Gold will be glad to see the month of January come to a close next week, as they try to navigate their most difficult road stretch of the season with a shorthanded squad. The Cavaliers recently wrapped up a six-game, 11-day road trip – playing three of those contests in the final four days – returned home at 5 a.m. on Sunday morning in a snowstorm, played Monday afternoon and got right back on the road for tonight’s date against the red-hot Celtics. Monday’s contest felt much like another road game and the weary Wine & Gold took another one on the chin from the Bulls, who’ve gone through the Cavaliers for three of their 11 wins on the season. In that MLK Day matinee, the Bulls went wire-to-wire, slugging it out with Cleveland through the first half before opening up a three-touchdown advantage in the second. Trying to keep pace with the Sixers and Raptors in their Division, the Celtics have won four straight and eight of 11 – including an eight-point home win over the Heat on Monday night. These two teams have squared off just once this season, with Boston thumping the good guys by 33 here in Beantown back in late November.

Key: Guard Duty In the Cavs first meeting against the Boston Celtics this season, rookie Collin Sexton held his own, finishing with 15 points and four assists in the loss. Sexton has been working on diversifying his game as of late, proven in his recent outing in Denver this past weekend where he dished out a career-high seven assists. The rook has proved he can score on this level; now it’s time to start improving other areas as well. As the Young Bull prepares for tonight’s game, he’ll likely draw the matchup Youngstown native Terry Rozier after it was announced that Kyrie Irving contracted flu-like symptoms. Rozier comes into tonight’s matchup with some solid numbers, though they aren’t quite as good as they were last season. A little over halfway through his campaign, the 24-year-old is averaging 8.4 pts compared to the 11.3 he posted last season. Tonight’s matchup between Sexton and Rozier should be an exciting one as two players with loads of potential meet head-to-head on the parquet floor.

Key: Front and Center The Cavaliers would obviously prefer to have their entire squad healthy, but if there’s a silver lining to the season-long visit from the injury bug it’s that the squad is able to look at some reserves that might not normally see consistent minutes. Ante Zizic is Exhibit A in this scenario, with the sophomore big man being force-fed minutes with the absence of Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson, who’ll miss his fourth straight game on Wednesday night. Big Z – or Z.0 – notched double figure scoring in five of the six games on Cleveland’s recent roadie and finished with 13 points and a team-high nine boards in Monday’s loss to Chicago. Excluding the victory over the Lakers – in which Zizic went scoreless in just over 10 minutes of action, the sophomore from Croatia is averaging 15.8 points on 64 percent shooting to go with 7.5 boards over that span. Zizic also has a soft touch from the stripe – shooting .879 (29-33) over his last eight games. And while Zizic is a bit of a throwback at the center spot, he'll likely be going up against Aron Baynes after the Celtics announced that Al Horford will not play tonight. Baynes is currently averaging 5.6 ppg in 29 games played this season.

Key: Size Matters Following Monday’s defeat, Coach Larry Drew admitted that this recent stretch of games hasn’t been fair to sophomore forward Cedi Osman, who’s been forced into some difficult matchups with the spate of injuries. Over the past three games, the young Cedi has been essentially matched against Derrick Favors, Paul Millsap and Lauri Markkanen – all of whom hold size and experience advantages over him. After leading Cleveland with 20 points in their road win over the Lakers, Osman has failed to reach double-figures in three of the next four games. Cedi did manage to wrap up the trip with a solid 17-point effort in Denver, going 6-of-10 from the floor, but – like the rest of his teammates – looked fatigued in the homecoming contest on Monday afternoon, finishing with eight points and no rebounds in 32 minutes of work. Cedi also struggled in Cleveland’s last visit to Beantown, netting just seven points on 2-for-8 shooting. The Macedonian import will have his hands full again on Wednesday night. By necessity, he’ll likely spend plenty of time checking Marcus Morris. The rugged Boston forward is coming off a 17-point showing in a recent win over the Heat, but shot just 29 percent in his four previous outings, failing to reach double-figures in three of them.