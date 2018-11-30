Five Keys: Cavaliers at Celtics

Key: Battle in Beantown The Cavaliers mini-road trip wraps up in Boston on Friday night, with the Wine & Gold looking to win their second road contest of the season against a familiar foe. The last time the Cavaliers played a meaningful game in this arena, they were taking Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. This Friday, they come to town looking to keep Boston’s season-long funk rolling and drop another Playoff team at home one week after dropping Philly. Cleveland is coming off a loss in Oklahoma City – getting off to a strong start before Russell Westbrook took over, as the Thunder held the Cavs to just 55 points over the final three quarters and 39 percent shooting from the floor and beyond the arc on the night. The Celtics are coming off a big road win in New Orleans, but even with the victory, they have dropped four of their previous six – still seeking the mojo that put them in the Eastern Conference Finals for the past two seasons. The last regular season visit to Boston came two days after the Cavs made a series of roster-altering deals last February, throttling Boston by 22 points the afternoon they retired Paul Pierce’s jersey. Cleveland would love to spoil another night in Beantown on Friday night.

Key: Guard Duty The Young Bull’s early season education continues on Friday night – and one game after taking on former MVP Russell Westbrook, he’ll draw Boston’s leading scorer and assist man, Kyrie Irving. Despite being the Celtics top offensive threat, the eighth-year pro from Duke’s numbers are down this season as Boston has floundered through the first quarter of the season – averaging 22.0 points on 47 percent shooting, topping the 30-point plateau on four occasions, including a 43-point, 11-assist outburst against the Raptors two weeks ago. On Friday night, the erstwhile Uncle Drew will take on a player who’s donned his old uniform number in Collin Sexton, who’s coming off his first career double-double on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. In that contest, the high-octane freshman from Alabama finished with 21 points and a career-best 10 boards to go with three assists and a steal. Sexton has now tallied double-figures in all 10 of his starts – topping the 20-point mark on five occasions and averaging 18.9 points per over that stretch.

Key: Center of Attention In two different road games this week, Tristan Thompson will face two very distinctly different big men. After taking on OKC’s rugged bruiser Steven Adams on Wednesday night, he’ll take on a skilled facilitator on Friday night in Al Horford. In Wednesday’s loss, the big man battle that was predicted never materialized and neither center played a factor in the contest. Adams finished with six points and five boards; Thompson, four points and two rebounds. Tristan’s quiet performance against the Thunder snapped a run of four straight double-doubles for the eighth-year big man. Before that, Thompson had doubled-up in eight of his previous 10 outings, averaging 14.5 points and 13.8 boards over that stretch. Including the postseason, Tristan has tallied eight double-doubles against Boston over the course of his career. Horford has been his steady self all season long, and has been even better of late – averaging 15.7 points over his last three games, including a 20-point showing in Monday night’s win in the Big Easy.

Key: Moving Forward Jayson Tatum was a revelation for the Celtics one season ago. Boston knew he’d be good when they took him with the third overall pick two summers ago, but even they didn’t think he’d be this good this fast. When Gordon Hayward went down with a season-ending injury on the first night of the season in Cleveland, Tatum took the reins and never relinquished his role. This season, the St. Louis native has picked up right where he left off as a rookie, averaging 16.4 points per through the first 21 games this year – topping the 20-point mark on nine occasions. As Boston attempts to shake out of its early-season doldrums, Tatum has been even better over the last few games – tallying 20-plus in three of his previous five outings, including a 20-point, seven-rebound showing on Monday night against New Orleans. Cedi Osman – coming off his third career double-double on Wednesday night in OKC – will draw Tatum on Friday night in Boston. In the loss to the Thunder, Osman went for 14 points, a career-high-tying 10 boards and six assists. Even with a pair of clunkers in the mix, Osman has still registered double-figures in three of his previous five games, averaging 14.0 points and 6.8 boards over that span.