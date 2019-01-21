Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Key: Home, Sweet Home There’s no way around it: today’s Martin Luther King Day matinee at The Q features the two teams that are scuffling in a serious way. The Bulls come into this afternoon’s contest having dropped 10 straight. This afternoon’s host has won one game since December 18 and is coming off a 1-5, 11-day roadie that landed in a snowstorm at 5 a.m. the previous morning. On Saturday night at the Pepsi Center, the Cavaliers wrapped up their longest trip of the season with a lopsided loss to the Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic posting his sixth triple-double of the season and Denver drilling 15 triples. The Nuggets demolished Chicago in their gym two nights earlier and has sent both teams packing for today’s matchup at The Q. The Bulls – who came home to the same fortunes, falling by two touchdowns to Miami on Saturday night – has managed to take both contests against the Wine and Gold this season, including a 20-point decision at The Q back on December 23, holding Cleveland to 33 second half points in the win. The Bulls had one home game after their five-game West Coast trip and before arriving in Cleveland. The Cavaliers, who just wrapped theirs up, get right back on the road for a Wednesday meeting in Beantown. Neither team – each already shorthanded – is likely to have their best legs on Monday afternoon.

Key: Center of Attention The Cavaliers have been notoriously banged up so far this season – at no worse position than the center spot, with Tristan Thompson missing action with a foot sprain and Larry Nance Jr. currently rehabbing a knee injury. It’s interesting to think about what the Cavaliers can be when they’re able to get all three bigs together healthy – especially considering Ante Zizic’s performance on the recent road trip. Excluding last Sunday’s win over the Lakers in which he took the collar in 11 minutes, the sophomore center averaged 16.4 points and 7.2 boards on 65 percent shooting. Zizic was especially good in the trip finale in Denver – finishing with a career-high 23 points, going 9-for-12 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding a team-high six boards in the loss. Nance is getting closer by the day and Tristan Thompson might be able to suit back up on Monday afternoon. Either way, it’s a position that’s in good, young hands. The Bulls were getting a strong rookie performance from their young big man, Wendell Carter Jr., as well. But his impressive rookie season might have come to a close – undergoing thumb surgery that’ll sideline him for the next 2-3 months. The Bulls have turned to Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez, respectively, in the two games since Carter went down.

Key: High-Flyer The Bulls have a rough record, but they’ve got some bright spots on the roster, including high-flying fifth-year guard Zach LaVine, who leads Chicago in scoring, averaging a career-best 22.8ppg. LaVine has topped the 40-point mark one this season, gone for 30 five times and 20 or more on 23 occasions, including a 22-point effort in Saturday night’s loss to the Heat and Chicago’s early November win over the Cavs, finishing with 24 points and eight boards in the win. LaVine’s been putting up solid numbers overall, but like players on both squads, the road’s been getting the better of him lately, shooting just 37 percent from the floor over his last six games. Rodney Hood admitted having some jitters back in Utah, and excluding his struggles back in Salt Lake City, the fifth-year swingman was pretty solid in three of the final four games of the trip, averaging 18.7 points, hitting on 47 percent shooting and a perfect 17-of-17 from the stripe. On Saturday night in Denver, Hood finished with 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting, adding three assists and a pair of steals.

Key: Forward March Like most of his teammates, starting forward Cedi Osman had an up-and-down road trip – leading the Cavaliers with a nice 20-point, eight-rebound effort in last Sunday’s win in L.A. followed by a pair of single-digit outings against Portland and Utah. But the young Cedi finished the trip out with a solid 17-point showing on Saturday night in Denver -- going 6-of-10 from the floor, adding three boards, a steal and the squad’s only blocked shot – a nice chase-down swat against Paul Millsap in the second half. The sophomore from Macedonia also finished with 17 points in his lone appearance against Chicago this season, going 6-of-11 from the floor with seven rebounds. For much of the afternoon, and because the Cavs are undermanned on the frontline, he’ll be matched up with another impressive sophomore, Lauri Markkanen. After missing the first half of the season with an elbow injury, the former Arizona standout has been very good – netting double-figures in 19 games, topping the 20-point mark six times and going for 30-plus twice – including Chicago’s December 23 win at The Q, finishing with 31 points and on 11-for-18 shooting, including 5-of-10 from long-range.