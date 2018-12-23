Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Key: Home for the Holidays After taking Tuesday night’s thriller in Indy on Larry Nance Jr.’s tip-in at the buzzer, the Cavaliers next two games of the trip followed a difficult but not discouraging story line: the Wine & Gold fought for three-and-a-half quarters before falling in the end. It’s all part of the growing pains of a young (and hobbled) squad that’s trying to learn to win. If the Cavs are looking for a respite in their end-of-the-year schedule, it comes this evening at The Q – taking on the Bulls, who come to Cleveland with the winner emerging from the Central Division cellar. Following tonight’s matchup, the Cavs close out the calendar year with three more on the road. On Friday night in Toronto, the Cavaliers put up another valiant effort against the East-leading Raptors, scoring a season-high-tying 41 points in the third quarter before succumbing in the fourth. Like the Cavs, the Bulls have dropped two of three, but their most recent outing was a 10-point home win over Orlando, with Lauri Markkanen going off for 32 points and the Bulls’ defense limiting the Magic to 33 percent shooting. The Cavs dropped a 99-98 heartbreaker back in early November in Chicago, despite three starters with 20-plus points and would love to avenge that on Sunday night in Cleveland.

Key: Right on the Markk Like the Cavs, the Bulls have only won eight games this season. For Chicago, three of those eight victories have come since sophomore forward Lauri Markkanen has returned from an elbow injury. After an impressive rookie campaign out of Arizona, Markkanen missed the Bulls’ first 23 games, but he’s given them a nice lift since his return – averaging 26.3 points per in those three victories, shooting 58 percent from the floor, 50 percent from deep and 91 percent from the stripe. In three starts against the Wine & Gold last year, Markkanen averaged 19.0 points per on 55 percent shooting – capped by a 25-point performance just over a year ago at The Q. The Cavaliers will try to get the seven-footer off the three-point line and make him work on both ends. Cedi Osman gives up a few inches to the impressive Finn, but he’s likely the best option on Sunday evening. After shaking out of a three-game funk, Osman has now tallied double-figures in four straight games, including Friday’s 12-point showing in Toronto – averaging 14.0 points on 52 percent shooting over that span.

Key: Changing of the Guard With Zach LaVine sidelined with an ankle injury, the Bulls have been without their leading scorer for the past four games. They’ve actually gone 2-2 over that span, but haven’t hit he century mark in any contest and have had to recalibrate their backcourt. Kris Dunn has taken over 2-guard duties in his absence and has done quite well – averaging 18.0 points on an even 50 percent shooting over his last four starts. Dunn was injured for the previous matchup against Cleveland this year, but posted double-figures in two meetings a season ago – doubling-up with 10 points and a game-high 14 assists in a loss at The Q last December. Ryan Arcidiacono has been Chicago’s starting point since the Bulls’ November 10 win over the Cavs and he’ll lock horns with the Young Bull on Sunday night in Cleveland. Despite still struggling a bit from the floor, Collin Sexton looked a little more comfortable on Friday night than through the first two games of the trip – finishing with 17 points, five boards and three assists. Sexton posted the first 20-point game of his career back on November 10 and has done so seven more times since. The Cavaliers would love to see No. 8 in Sunday night’s showdown.

Key: The Son Also Rises Hands down the most impressive Cavalier on their recent road trip was Larry Nance Jr., who emerged as the floor leader with Tristan Thompson still nursing a sprained left foot. On the roadie, Nance doubled-up in each contest – averaging 13.7 points, 14.3 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per. Of course, Nance also provided the trip’s heroics, tipping in the game-winner at the buzzer on Tuesday night in Indiana. One of the most versatile young bigs in the Conference, Nance has actually been playing well all month – averaging 11.6 points and 9.6 boards since December 5, scoring in double-figures in all but two games over that stretch while posting five double-digit rebounding performances. He’ll have his hands full against impressive Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. on Sunday night. The youngster from Duke has slowed down of late, but he’s posted some big games already this year – including a 28-point outburst in late November against the Pistons. Carter has scored in double-figures in 15 contests so far, including a 15-point showing in Chicago’s win over Cleveland, going 5-of-6 from the floor and leading his team with three blocks – one shy of the game-high four by Nance.