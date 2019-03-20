Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Key: The Bucks Stop Here After dropping all three games of their recent road trip, the Wine & Gold returned home and – one week after crushing the Raptors – took down another Eastern Conference contender at The Q, beating the Pistons in a Monday night thriller. The Cavaliers have gone 5-2 at home since the All-Star Break and look to keep that roll going on Wednesday night when they welcome the league’s top team – the Milwaukee Bucks – for the final time this season. On Monday night, the Cavaliers closed the game on a 14-5 run, with Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman canning huge triples in the final two minutes to seal the deal and avoid the season sweep to Detroit. The Bucks are coming off a two-touchdown win over the Lakers on Tuesday night, getting that win without the services of Giannis Antetokuonmpo, who suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Sixers. The Bucks have topped the Cavaliers by double-digits twice this season already, beating them twice in four days back in mid-December. The two Central Division rivals will square off in a short span for the second time this weekend – with Cleveland traveling to Milwaukee for the final meeting of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Key: Changing of the Guard For most of the season, the Rookie of the Year conversation has centered around Luka Doncic and Trae Young, and while that duo is still leading the pack, Cavs point guard Collin Sexton has been making a strong late season push – having now scored more than 23 points in six straight games, the first rookie to do so since Tim Duncan in 1998 and the first Cavalier to do so since Austin Carr in 1972. Over that six-game stretch, the Young Bull is averaging 26.5 points per, shooting 57 percent from the floor, including 56 percent from long-range and 90 percent from the stripe. Sexton went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in Monday’s win over the Pistons, finishing with 27 points in the win. Sexton has struggled through the first two games against Milwaukee – averaging an even 10.0 points per, shooting just 24 percent from the floor. One reason for those difficulties is Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe, who’s tallied double-figures in 56 games this season, with 16 20-point games and a pair of 30-point outbursts. The former Kentucky star has been very good against the Cavs so far this season, averaging 18.0 points per, doubling up with 20 points and 12 boards in the Bucks victory on December 10.

Key: Tall Order No matter who gets the start in the middle for Cleveland on Wednesday, they’ll have a long night dealing with Brook Lopez – one of the league’s most versatile big men. To wit: Lopez, in his 10th season out of Stanford, ranks fifth in the NBA, averaging 2.2 blocks per game this year and is also the only center in NBA history to can at least seven three-pointers in back-to-back games. Lopez also broke his own record this season for three-pointers by a true NBA center, having drilled 167 triples coming into tonight’s contest – nearly 30 more than his next-highest competitor, Karl-Anthony Towns. Lopez, who hit five bombs in Tuesday night’s win over the Lakers, has averaged 15.5 points per in the first two wins over Cleveland this year. Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. were both listed as questionable for Saturday night’s meeting in Dallas, but both were still scratches that night and again on Monday. If either or both are unable to go on Wednesday, Ante Zizic will again see action. Big Z has started the last five games for Cleveland, notching double-figures in four of those. He’s gone for double-figure scoring on 18 occasions so far this year, doubling-up in three of those contests.

Key: Facing Forward Despite being one of the better two-way players in the Conference, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton has been understandably in the Greek Freak’s shadow. With the MVP candidate sidelined for Tuesday night’s meeting with the Lakers and listed as questionable for tonight’s meeting, Middleton might have to shoulder the scoring load once again. In the win over L.A., the first-time All-Star led the Bucks with 30 points and 10 boards, going 12-for-20 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. The seventh-year man from Texas A&M is second on the Bucks in scoring (17.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.0 rpg) despite averaging five fewer minutes per game than one season ago. In his last four meetings against the Cavaliers, Middleton is averaging 21.0 points per, with a pair of double-doubles in the mix. Cedi Osman, who’ll likely lock horns with Middleton for much of the night, has been outstanding over his last two games – averaging 21.5 points per, shooting an even 50 percent from the floor, including 67 percent (8-of-12) from long-distance. The sophomore from Macedonia – who’s struggled mightily in two games against Milwaukee this season – is averaging 17.6 points, 6.0 boards and 5.0 assists over his last five games dating back to March 11.