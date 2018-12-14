Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Key: Friday Night Lights The Cavaliers will look to win their second straight for the second time this season and run their home win streak to three when they welcome the Bucks to town for a Friday night affair. Friday night’s matchup also gives the Wine & Gold an immediate opportunity to avenge their lopsided loss to Milwaukee on Monday night. After dropping that contest and returning home, the Cavaliers dropped the Knicks on Wednesday – running out to a 22-point first-half lead before holding off a late Knicks rally with an 8-0 run to close out the contest. The team’s recent bout with the injury bug compelled Larry Drew to mix and match his rotations on Wednesday, but the squad got a major 64-point boost from the bench to seal the victory – Cleveland’s 13th in its last 15 meetings against New York. After throttling the Cavs by 16 on Monday night without Giannis, the Bucks were then throttled by 16 two nights later in Indiana with him – posting their second-worst offensive showing of the season. The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Bucks at The Q, including a 10-1 mark here in Cleveland dating back to 2013. The Wine & Gold would love to continue that trend over the Central Division leaders on Friday night.

Key: Super Freak-y On Monday night, it looked like the Cavaliers might dodge a bullet when Milwaukee’s MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to sit out with a sore neck. As it turned out, the Greek Freak’s services were not needed as the Bucks went wire-to-wire for the win. The two-time All-Star returned to action for Milwaukee on Wednesday night, but proceeded to have his worst outing of the season – still managing to double-up with 12 points and 10 boards, but going just 4-of-7 from the floor, a season-low in shot attempts. Since 2016-17, the Bucks are now 3-15 when the Greek Freak scores less than 15 points. So far this year, Giannis has posted 10 games of at least 20 points and 15 boards – good for tops in the league – and comes into tonight’s contest having gone for 30 on nine occasions already. He missed the last meeting with Cleveland, but has brutalized the Cavs over his last four – averaging 34.5 points and 10.3 boards on 68 percent shooting over that span. If Larry Drew goes with the same lineup from Wednesday, Alec Burks will get the start against Giannis. But with David Nwaba rounding himself back into shape on Wednesday after missing the previous nine games, he might just draw that unenviable assignment on Friday night.

Key: Reaching a Benchmark As good as the Cavaliers second unit has been all season long, that collective was that much better in Wednesday night’s win over the Knicks – combining for 64 points one game after netting 51 in Monday’s loss to the Bucks. So far this year, Cleveland’s reserves are averaging 43.0 points per, good for 7th in the Association. After failing to tally double-figures for just the fourth time this season on Monday, Jordan Clarkson went off for a game- and season-high 28 points against New York. Matthew Dellavedova, playing in his first home game back at The Q, put up his second double-digit performance in as many games with the Cavs – finishing with 15 points in just 21 minutes of work. Larry Nance Jr. scored only three points in his 33 minutes off the bench, but he also managed to lead both teams in rebounding (11), steals (3) and blocked shots (3) while leading the Cavaliers in assists (7). David Nwaba returned to the rotation and finished with nine points on 4-for-7 shooting, but there’s a shot he could find his way into the starting lineup on Friday. The Bucks are a relatively top-heavy squad, but they certainly can bring marksmen off the bench – namely Tony Snell, Thon Maker and Sterling Brown, who led Milwaukee’s reserves with 12 points in Monday’s win over the Cavs.

Key: Guard Duty Even after playing probably the worst half of basketball this season, the Young Bull was undaunted in the second stanza on Monday night in Milwaukee, tallying all 15 of his points after intermission. On Wednesday night at The Q, Sexton was back in business, finishing with 19 points on 9-for-16 shooting to go with three boards and a pair of assists. The former Alabama star has now registered double-figures in all 18 of his career starts, passing Dave Sorenson for the 6th-longest double-digit scoring run by a Cavaliers rookie. Over those 18 contests, Sexton is averaging 18.7 points, shooting 47 percent from long-range to go with 3.6 boards and 2.8 assists per. Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe had been tough against the Cavaliers in the four games leading up to Monday’s loss in Milwaukee – averaging 23.0 points and 6.8 assists over that stretch – and the beat went on for the former Kentucky star on Monday night, leading the Bucks in scoring (20), rebounds (12) and assists (5), going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the one-sided victory.