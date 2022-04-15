Cavs-Hawks Play-In Primer



It's a One-Game Battle for the Playoffs When Atlanta Rolls In On Friday Night



The Wine & Gold’s 2021-22 season now comes down to one game, with the winner of Friday night’s tussle at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse advancing to face the Heat on Easter Sunday in Miami – and the loser calling it a campaign. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse promises to be thumping when the ball goes up at 7:30, with the Cavaliers on the precipice of their first Playoff appearance since the LeBron James Era four seasons ago. J.B. Bickerstaff’s scrappy squad surpassed their combined win totals from the previous two seasons and shocked the NBA universe all year – now they’re one step from its tournament. The Cavs fell in the 7-8 Game on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, digging themselves a 20-point deficit after one quarter and playing catch-up the rest of the night. They nearly did so – cutting the Nets advantage to just five points in the closing seconds before Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant sealed the deal from the stripe. Darius Garland scored 16 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, going 13-of-24 overall, including 3-of-6 from deep. Kevin Love doubled-up with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds off the bench. Evan Mobley finished with 19 points and seven boards, going 9-of-13 from the floor. Rajon Rondo led the Wine & Gold with nine assists.

None of this was enough to overcome Irving – who hit his first dozen shots from the floor – and Durant – who scored an easy 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The duo combined for 23 assists.

Now the Cavaliers face the Hawks, who smushed Charlotte in the 9-10 Play-In Game on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The Hawks jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and erupted for 42 in the third against a Hornets squad that didn’t put up much resistance. Nate McMillan’s team – which reached the Eastern Conference Finals one season ago – shot 52 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Now it’s win-or-go-home for one of these two teams on Friday night, with NBA Playoffs on the line and the Guardians hosting their home opener against San Francisco right across the way.

You shouldn’t need any help girding up for the biggest home game in four seasons, but just in case, here’s a Cavs-Hawks Primer to get you started ...

In four games against Atlanta, Love averaged 19.0 points per, including a 35-point outburst on New Year's Eve in Cleveland.

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE Getty Images

1. Playoff Rondo -- Kevin Love is the only Cavalier who has a ring from Cleveland’s 2016 NBA Championship. Rajon Rondo has a pair – with the Celtics in 2008 and their hated rivals, the Lakers, in 2020. He brings an ocean of postseason experience – 134 contests – into Friday’s matchup.

”The game obviously slows down (in the postseason),” said the 16-year vet. “You have more time for preparation. You know your opponents a lot better. And vice-versa. They know you just as much. They know your tendencies, your hot-spots on the floor, they know what you like to do. So, it’s just a matter of making in-game adjustments and countering what they’re attacks are on both ends of the floor.”

2. Head-to-Head -- These two have faced off four times this year. Here’s how the head-to-head matchups shook out …

October 23

With an early-season West Coast trip looming, the Wine & Gold got their first win of the year – getting big efforts from Evan Mobley and Ricky Rubio, using a 21-0 run that spanned both halves to take the 101-95 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Mobley notched his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 boards, going 7-of-12 from the floor with game-high four blocks. Jarrett Allen also doubled-up on the night, chipping in with 11 points and a team-best 14 rebounds, adding a pair of steals in the win.

December 31

The Cavaliers were struggling headed into the end of the calendar year, and the Hawks didn’t help matters on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland – storming back after intermission – scoring 40 points in the third quarter and holding off a late rally to take the 121-118 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Trae Young went off for 35 points, but Kevin Love matched him point-for-point off the bench – adding team-high 11 rebounds.

With Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio both sidelined, Kevin Pangos got the start, but newly-signed Brandon Goodwin was the second half’s star, coming off the bench to tally 13 points and a team-best six assists in the loss.

February 15

In the final game before the All-Star Break, the Cavs dropped their second straight – a 124-116 loss at State Farm Arena in a game that was tight throughout.

Both teams shot the ball well – the Hawks at 54 percent, draining 14 triples; the Cavaliers, 51 percent, hitting on 16 bombs. But Atlanta attempted 27 free throws, including 13 by Trae Young – one more than Cleveland attempted as a team – connecting on 24 in what proved to be the difference.

Young led all scorers with 41 points, with fellow Eastern Conference All-Star Darius Garland leading Cleveland with 30 points and eight assists. Evan Mobley finished with 22 points and a team-high 10 boards, adding four assists, a game-best four steals and Kevin Love came off the bench to tally 21 points.

March 31

Atlanta jumped all over the shorthanded Cavs and never looked back, handing Cleveland its fifth loss in the six games, a 131-107 drubbing at State Farm Arena.

The Cavaliers were without Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade and trailed the entire way in a makeup game rescheduled from December 19.

Moses Brown, signed on a 10-day earlier in the month, doubled-up with 15 points and a team-best 13 boards, going 5-for-7 from the floor. And Cedi Osman, who didn’t play in the previous two games, led the team in scoring with 21 points off the bench.

3. Young Gun -- While most of these guys have been waiting to play postseason ball, Evan Mobley gets his taste right away. The unflappable freshman from USC now wants to reach the next level.

”We’ve been a surprise, but we’re definitely looking for more,” said Mobley. “We want to get to the Playoffs – and go far in the Playoffs as well. That’s what we’re striving for and that’s what we’re gonna strive to do.”

4. By the Numbers -- Numbers-wise, here’s how both teams’ heavy hitters fared in the four-game set …

Trae Young played in all four games against Cleveland this year and went full-Trae Young in three of them – averaging 32.5 points and 9.0 assists per in the series, drilling at least four triples and topping the 30-point mark in those three games, all Hawks wins.

Clint Capela finished 4th in the league in rebounding and was a terror on the glass against Cleveland in four games – averaging 14.5 boards to go with 11.3 points per. The 8th-year man from Switzerland also rejected 11 Cavs offerings in the four-game set.

Evan Mobley was very good, playing in the first three games of the series – doubling-up in two of them, netting double-digit scoring in all three and multiple blocks in two – with games of three and four swats – averaging 18.3 points, 9.7 boards and 2.7 blocks.

Jarett Allen was almost as good in three matchups, doubling-up in the opener, leading all starters with 21 points and three blocks in the New Year’s Eve loss – averaging 15.3 points and 9.7 boards per, shooting .714 from the floor.

Kevin Love struggled in the series finale, but he was rock-solid in two and spectacular on New Year’s Eve – coming off the bench to lead Cleveland with 35 points, drilling seven triples and grabbing 11 boards in just under 30 minutes of action. In four games against Atlanta, Love averaged 19.0 points per.

Darius Garland played in just the final two games of the series – going off for 30 points in a defeat just before the All-Star Break and an 18-point performance in late March, struggling from the floor like most of his teammates.

5. Cleveland Rocks -- J.B. Bickerstaff is a passionate dude on the hardwood, and he knows the gym will match his intensity on Friday night.

”I’m expecting it to be crazy,” said Bickerstaff. “We have a clear homecourt advantage with our fans. I’m expecting, before tipoff, for everybody to be in their seats. I’m expecting it to be rowdy for 48 minutes. I’m expecting it to be the loudest arena that the Hawks have played in, by far and giving us that homecourt push, that homecourt edge.”