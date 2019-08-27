2019 FIBA Basketball

World Cup Primer



16-Day International Tournament Begins in China This Weekend



It’s been over a month since NBA Summer League(s) wrapped up and it’ll be more than a month before the Wine & Gold tip off their preseason against San Lorenzo de Almagro at the newly-renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But if you’re jonesing for high-level hoops right now, you’re in luck, with the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 set to tip off in China on August 31. In the run-up to the international tournament – held in China for the first time ever – several Team USA heavy-hitters have dropped out. But don’t that fool you. There are over 50 NBA players – including Cleveland’s Matthew Dellavedova and Cedi Osman – prepared to go for the gold over the course of a five-round, 16-day gauntlet. The USA has won the gold medal in the last two FIBA Championships – finishing ahead of Serbia (silver) and France (bronze) in 2014 and Turkey and Lithuania in 2010. [Spain (2006) and Yugoslavia (2002, 1998) were the previous two champions.] Despite some players pulling out over the summer (and Kyle Kuzma’s late departure with an ankle injury), the USA is still loaded with NBA talent – from established vets like Kemba Walker and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Harrison Barnes to young stars like Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum to specialists like Joe Harris and Brook Lopez. The tourney officially tips off on August 31, but Team USA will open against the Czech Republic on September 1 at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai. The Cavaliers representatives also get their feet wet that day – with Delly’s Australian squad taking on Cory Joseph and the Canadians and Cedi’s team from Turkey facing off against Japan, led Rui Hachimura – the first player from that country ever drafted in the first round. Can the USA continue to dominate or has the world caught up? France, Serbia and Spain all smell blood in the water and see this year’s tourney as their opportunity to topple Gregg Popovich’s squad. So before the FIBA World Cup gets rolling, let’s take a quick look at some of the whys and wherefores of what should be an intriguing two weeks of international basketball at the highest level.

Cedi Osman looks to carry over last year's success in the FIBA Qualifiers to this year's World Cup in China.

1. History Lesson -- This year’s tournament will be the 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The first one took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1950 – with the host country taking top honors. Argentina was the only team to score more than 60 points in any game. The USA squad took the silver medal despite not taking the tournament very seriously – sending a corporate team from Chevrolet factories in Denver.

The USA took the FIBA title in 1954 but didn’t win gold again until the David Robinson-led squad won the 1986 tournament in Spain. With its tourney victory in 1994, the American squad has registered five gold medals overall. Yugoslavia has won it four times, the Soviet Union three times and Brazil twice.

Since 1963, Spain (2006) is the only country besides USA, Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union to win gold. The Philippines (bronze, 1954) are the only Asian team to medal.

2. Location, Location, Location -- The first five FIBA World Championships were hosted by South American countries, with Yugoslavia being the first European team to host.

The States have only hosted once – and that turned out to be a disaster, with Argentina snapping the USA’s 58-game win streak in FIBA play and Yugoslavia knocking them off in the quarter finals. It marked the first time since using NBA players that the team failed to medal.

This is the first time China has hosted the event and the games will be spread across eight different cities in five different provinces – Beijing, Dongguan, Foshan, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Guangzhou and Wuhan.

3. Participation Trophy -- Through qualifying tournaments played in 2017, 32 countries earned the right to compete in this year’s FIBA World Cup. Twelve nations are from Europe, eight from Asia and Oceania, seven from the Americas and five from Africa.

From those 32 teams, eight groups of four were drawn in mid-March and those squads will face one another in the first round of Group Phase – which features 48 games total (three games per team; six games per group).

The United States starts out in Group E, which includes Japan, the Czech Republic and Cedi Osman’s Turkish team. Delly’s Australian squad – known as “the Boomers” – are part of Group H, which includes Senegal, Canada and Lithuania.

The top two teams from each foursome advances to the second round of Group Phase. The Second Round (Sept. 6-9) features four groups playing 16 games (two games per team, four games per group) – taking on teams they didn’t play in the first round.

The Final Phase is a 16-team, single-elimination tournament. The top two teams from each group advance to the Quarterfinals (Sept. 10-11) and from there, the losing teams in the Semifinals (Sept. 13) compete for the bronze medal and the two title contenders face off for the gold on September 15 in Beijing.

4. Fine China -- This year’s Team USA squad won’t be confused with Chuck Daly’s Barcelona “Dream Team.”

Every player is currently on an NBA roster, but some of the league’s top names have since pulled out. Aside from the aforementioned players, the 2019 USA World Cup team consists of Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton, Mason Plumlee, Marcus Smart, Myles Turner and Derrick White. Plumlee is the only returning player from the team that won the 2014 World Cup in Spain.

Gregg Popovich, who was an assistant under George Karl during the 2002 FIBA tournament and in the 2004 Summer Olympics under Larry Brown. After the 2016 Olympics, the legendary Spurs coach took over as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team from Mike Krzyzewski. He’ll round out his staff with Golden State’s Steve Kerr, former Cavaliers assistant and current Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova’s Jay Wright.

Cleveland’s Matthew Dellavedova is one of four NBA players on the Boomers. He’ll be joined Utah’s Joe Ingles, San Antonio’s Patty Mills and the Suns’ Aron Baynes.

Delly’s Australian squad has to be brimming with confidence heading into the tournament after scoring a historic win over Team USA in an exhibition game last weekend. Patty Mills scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Boomers knocked off the U.S., 98-94. It was the Aussies first-ever win over Team USA – snapping a 13-year, 78-game winning streak dating back to a semifinal loss to Greece in the 2006 tournament.

Cedi Osman is one of three NBAers on the Turkey squad – joined by Milwaukee’s Ersan Ilyasova and Philadelphia’s Furkan Korkmaz.

Osman – who’s been suiting up for Turkish national teams since he was 17 years old – excelled in the FIBA European Qualifiers last summer. The confidence he gained in that tournament helped him up his average over 9.0 points per game from his freshman to his sophomore campaigns with Cleveland.

Team USA isn’t loaded with superstars. But there’s plenty of star-power elsewhere in the tournament.

The NBA’s reigning MVP – Giannis Antetokounmpo (along with his brother, Thanasis) – will suit up for Greece. Another 2019 MVP candidate, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, will man the middle for Serbia (which also boasts Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Boban Marjanovic).

The league’s reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Utah’s Rudy Gobert, will play for France – joined by Orlando’s Evan Fournier, Charlotte’s Nicolas Batum and New York’s Frank Ntilikina.

Spain comes into the FIBA World Cup with Toronto’s Marc Gasol, Denver’s Juancho Hernangomez, Charlotte’s Willy Hernangomez and Phoenix’ Ricky Rubio. Lithuania rolls in with the Grizzlies’ Jonas Valanciunas and Indiana’s Domantas Sabonia; Italy will have San Antonio’s Marco Belinelli and OKC’s Danilo Gallinari; Nigeria will be represented by Orlando’s Al-Farouq Aminu, San Antonio’s Chimezie Metu and Minnesota’s Josh Okogie.

The competition should be fierce – and all the action begins just on the other side of Labor Day.