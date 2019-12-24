Cavs Deal for Dante

Jordan Clarkson Sent to Utah in Exchange for Exum, Pair of Picks

The Cavaliers had just finished holding off the Atlanta Hawks to win their third straight game – their longest win streak since April 2018 – but the postgame locker room wasn’t as buoyant as it would have normally been.

The last time the Wine & Gold went on a win streak of three games or longer, Jordan Clarkson was just getting his feet wet as a Cavalier – tattoo-free and dropped in medius res onto a title contender alongside larger-than-life characters like LeBron James, Kevin Love and even JR Smith.

Things were changing quickly back then – with Clarkson arriving alongside Larry Nance Jr. in a Deadline deal with the Lakers on February 8, 2018 that sent Channing Frye, Isaiah Thomas and future first rounder to the Lakers.

And things continue to change now, with Clarkson being sent to the Utah Jazz on Christmas Eve in a trade that returns young veteran guard Dante Exum along with a pair of future second rounders – the Spurs’ in 2022 and Warriors’ in 2023.

There are so many good things to be said about the departing Clarkson. But one fact that’s indisputable is that he went out with a bang – scoring 33 points in his final game as a Cavalier, going 12-for-17 from the floor, including 6-of-8 from deep in a home win over the Grizzlies.

Dante Exum has appeared in 17 Playoff games over two seasons with the Jazz.

Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The cloud in Monday night’s locker room certainly isn’t anything against Cleveland’s incoming new teammate Dante Exum – who’ll provide experience and length to the Cavaliers rapidly-ascending young backcourt. But it’s impossible to meet Jordan Clarkson without liking Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson was solid on and off the floor.

He was the East’s top-scoring reserve a season ago and set the Cavaliers franchise mark for scoring off the bench as well as the single-game mark for a sub – going off for 42 points in a double-overtime thriller against the Nets.

Off the hardwood, Clarkson was a cool customer – always cordial with media and staff in his laid-back manner. Teammates loved him. And despite Kevin Love being the squad’s most famous sartorialist, the sixth-year guard from Tulane had a style all his own – whether it was a head-scarf or a fur coat with plaid pants and fuzzy slippers. He arrived in Cleveland without a tattoo and leaves with ink from chin to calves.

When the Cavaliers and Jazz made the Christmas Eve deal official, it brought an end to the longest trade drought in the NBA since 1968. The last trade before last night’s swap was Chris Paul being shipped to Oklahoma City.

Exum has played five seasons with Utah after being selected with the No. 5 overall pick back in 2014. He played in all 82 games as a rookie and has primarily come off the bench during his stretch in Salt Lake City.

Like Matthew Dellavedova, the Melbourne native has played for the Australian national team. His father was part of the 1992 UNC team that included Michael Jordan and James Worthy.

Over his career with Utah, Exum played in 215 games, starting 68, with averages of 5.7 points and 2.2 assists in 18.7 minutes. He’s appeared in 17 career Playoff contests in 2017 and ‘18.

The Cavaliers broke the seal on the NBA trade season – and they’re likely not done for the year.

Now, Exum – who doesn’t turn 25 until July – joins a dynamic young backcourt that includes Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. He’ll be one of the Wine & Gold’s Playoff-tested young veterans who’ll continuing teaching these young guns how to win.

Coach John Beilein’s squad will come back on the other end of the Christmas holiday with a new look and a three-game win streak that they’ll bring to Boston.