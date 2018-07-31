Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On

Key: Which Way Did He Go? Even if you read this offseason filler article thoroughly, at some point while watching an NBA game in October, you’ll see a player in the wrong uniform and say: “Hey, when did this happen?!” It took me until last December to realize that Paul Millsap was a Denver Nugget. This summer, players have already been on the move – and there’s still plenty of wheeling and dealing left to be done, including some remaining roster maintenance right here in Cleveland. Of course, a huge piece of that puzzle was put in place one week ago when five-time All-Star Kevin Love inked a deal to remain with the Wine & Gold. But this offseason’s movers and shakers hasn’t all been smooth sailing. It has, however, been far less stressful – (again, right here in Cleveland) – now that one of the major free agent pieces finally made his long-awaited decision. The league – and sports world, in general – began holding its collective breath from about the moment the 2018 Finals ended until he made his final decision: Would it be the Cavaliers or Lakers? The hard-hat, blue collar burg on the Lake or the glitz and glamour of the Lake Show? Would he be willing to move his entire family across the country? What would his role be on a title-winning team that had an entirely new image? But on July 20, all the hand-wringing and drama came to an end when Channing Frye made his decision to return to Cleveland – re-joining the organization that he helped bring an NBA Championship to back in 2016. There were other big moves that’ve gone down as well since last season wrapped up. And today we’ll take a look at how the Eastern Conference has been reshaped in just a couple quick months – with plenty of renovations still on the way. And because teams’ rosters still haven’t finished gestating heading into Camp, we’ll break things down the old-fashioned way – Division by Division …

Atlantic Antic TORONTO No team in the Eastern Conference made a bigger, bolder move than the Toronto Raptors this offseason. After being swept out of the Playoffs by the Cavaliers, the Raptors canned the NBA’s Coach the Year, Dwane Casey – who won 23 games in his first season in Toronto and 59 last season – and were quiet on Draft night, not making a pick nor attempting to acquire one. But that was just the calm before the storm. On July 16, the Raptors pulled the trigger on a risky move to acquire arguably the league’s best two-way player (when healthy) – Kawhi Leonard – prying him and Danny Green away from the Spurs in exchange for All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, impressive sophomore centre Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first rounder. The soft-spoken Leonard, who played in only nine games last season, is the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and was All-NBA First Team in 2016 and ’17. But he comes with some serious question marks, namely: is his quad injury fully healed and, more importantly, will he decide to sign north of the border when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer? BOSTON The team that finished one win short of returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2008 – falling at home to the Cavaliers in Game 7 – pretty much stood pat this offseason. Their biggest loss was point guard Shane Larkin’s defection to the Turkish Basketball Super League and their biggest acquisition was the 27th overall pick of this June’s Draft, center Robert Williams, who got off to an inauspicious start in Beantown – sleeping through his introductory conference call the day after the Draft, missing his flight and first practice in Boston and injuring his knee six minutes into his Summer League debut. The Celtics can afford to be patient with Williams, though. They’re focused on bigger goals. The only question is whether or not they’ll get and stay healthy enough to achieve them. PHILADELPHIA Like Boston, the Sixers decided to stay the course this summer. With a loaded young roster, Philly realizes it’s just a matter of time before they’re completely ready for prime time – winning their last 16 regular season games and reaching the Second Round against the Celtics after winning exactly 10 games in 2015-16. They lost a pair of solid veteran shooters in Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli, but re-signed J.J. Redick and made separate deals to acquire rugged forward Wilson Chandler from the Nuggets and versatile big man Mike Muscala from Atlanta. Like the Celtics, it’s only a matter of patience for fans in the City of Brotherly Love. NEW YORK With the Knicks – who like to make an offseason splash – sitting silent this summer, it sure appears that they’re setting themselves up for the NBA’s massive free agent feeding frenzy scheduled for next summer. In the mecca of basketball, signing Mario Hezonja and Noah Vonleh doesn’t exactly move the needle. The Knicks drafted raw 18-year-old forward Kevin Knox out of Kentucky with the 9th overall pick, and he had a solid showing at Summer League. But the Knicks – who lost Michael Beasley to the Lakers and Kyle O’Quinn to the Pacers – seem to have their sights set on something beyond this season. BROOKLYN One day, the Nets will recover from the epic fleecing they took at the hands of Danny Ainge and the Celts back in 2014 – mortgaging their future for the ghosts of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Brooklyn still has a long way to go – and Collin Sexton, who the Cavaliers drafted with the Nets pick this past June – surely would have helped. Without a top pick, the Nets made a series of small moves this offseason – inking Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier as free agents and trading for Jared Dudley and the Manimal, Kenneth Faried. The Nets briefly acquired Dwight Howard in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, but waived him almost immediately. They also dealt veteran point guard Jeremy Lin to the Hawks and re-signed our old friend, Joe Harris, who finished among the Eastern Conference’s top 10 in three-point percentage at .419.

Grand Central CLEVELAND There’s no real way around it: The Cavaliers suffered the biggest free agent defection in the Conference when LeBron James took his talents to Tinseltown. But unlike his first departure, the Wine & Gold have a solid young core in place for the future. The biggest signing the Cavaliers made so far this summer – aside from the aforementioned Channing Frye deal – was extending Kevin Love into the foreseeable future, keeping Cleveland competitive in the East as their young guns take some lumps and continue to improve. LeBron wasn’t the only veteran to leave Cleveland. Jose Calderon – who had a solid single season with the Cavs – departs for Detroit while Jeff Green returns to his hometown team, signing with the Wizards. The opening James and Green leave at the 3 should give sophomore Cedi Osman plenty of opportunity to show his stuff this season. And it sure looks like Collin Sexton – who dazzled at Summer League earlier this month – should push George Hill for the starting spot as a rookie. INDIANA The Pacers were supposed to be in rebuilding mode last season. Instead, Nate McMillan’s scrappy squad won 48 regular season contests, giving the Cavaliers fits throughout the regular season and in a seven-game First Round slugfest in April. And Indiana intends to build on that success, making some solid-but-not-splashy free agent moves over the summer – signing Tyreke Evans, who’s coming off his best season as a pro, as well as sharpshooter Doug McDermott and efficient big man, Kyle O’Quinn. Indy also drafted Aaron Holiday, giving them a tough former UCLA backcourt of he and Darren Collison. Their biggest loss might have been Lance Stephenson, who adopted the ‘if-you-can’t-beat-em-join-em’ and eschewed Indianapolis for the City of Angels, where he’ll join his old buddy, LeBron James. MILWAUKEE Under new coach, Mike Budenholzer, and in the first year of their brand new arena, the Bucks are going with a similar approach to Philly and Boston. They’ve got a solid young core built around superstar-level talent and want to see where it goes. Milwaukee brought back Ersan Ilyasova for his second tour of duty and signed Brook Lopez, who’ll look to resurrect his career with Bucks after the worst year of his career one season ago. The Bucks lost fourth-year forward, Jabari Parker, after four relatively disappointing seasons after being tabbed with the second overall pick of the 2014 Draft. But they’ll be excited to see what this year’s selection, Villanova’s explosive shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, can do after being taken with the 17th selection this past June. DETROIT Despite dealing for Blake Griffin midway through last season, the Pistons still managed to take a step back and eventually found themselves as the only Central Division squad that failed to reach the postseason. They also found themselves a new head coach because of it – replacing Stan Van Gundy with Dwane Casey after an uneven four-year stint in Motown. The Pistons didn’t exactly set the sports world on fire with their offseason moves – signing Jose Calderon, Zaza Pachulia and Glenn Robinson III to free agent deals as they continue to seek an identity and a road map back to the glory days of their past. CHICAGO In terms of a return to the glory days, the Bulls seem to be taking the patient approach to that return – building through the Draft and some of the young guns acquired in the Jimmy Butler deal from one summer ago. After selecting Wendell Carter Jr. with the No. 7 pick this June – pairing impressive rookie forward, Lauri Markkanen – the Bulls took a shot on hometown kid, Jabari Parker, who posted a legendary high school career at Simeon High in the Windy City. The trio will make for an interesting front line in Chicago this coming season – adding guards, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn to the mix. The Bulls also dealt former Notre Dame star Jerian Grant to the Magic and, in a minor move, signed the free agent rookie with the best name is this year’s Draft – Antonius Cleveland.