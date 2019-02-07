

Wheeling and Dealing at the Deadline

Cavs Deal Burks in Three-Way Deal; Get Knight, Chriss, Picks from Rockets To the rest of the outside world, it’s Thursday. To the NBA world, it’s a day that can change the direction of a franchise. The NBA’s Trade Deadline is like none other in professional sports. Some teams are looking at the present – making moves in order to make a run two months later. Some teams are about the future – securing young veterans and Draft assets. And many, if not all, are looking at the past – trying to get out from under an undesirable situation. The Cavaliers were expected to be players at the Deadline, and they were. And the players that were in the center of speculation – both of whom where playing the same position for the same team 13 months ago – were the ones at the center of both trades. Just as the NFL season was wrapping up on Sunday, the Wine & Gold traded Rodney Hood back to the West – the Pacific Northwest, to be specific – in exchange for Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV. Dealt almost exactly one year after being acquired from the Jazz in a three-team deal that send Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to Utah – Hood had an interesting end to last season and a quietly consistent start in 2018-19 after being re-signed over the summer. The fifth-year man from Duke’s numbers took a slight dip this season, but he still managed double-digit scoring in 31 outings before being dealt to the Blazers on Sunday. Neither Stauskas nor Wade even donned a practice jersey before being packaged in Thursday’s larger deal – with Alec Burks, acquired from the Jazz in the Kyle Korver deal in late November – headed to Sacramento in a three-way trade that brings veteran guard Brandon Knight and forward Marquese Chriss. Brandon Knight has averaged 14.9 ppg over the course of his eight-year career.

Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images The Cavaliers will also send Milwaukee’s 2021 second-rounder – acquired in the three-way deal with Milwaukee and Washington in early December – to Houston in exchange for the Rockets’ first round pick this June and their second-rounder in 2022. Houston receives former Cavalier, Iman Shumpert, and will ship their own 2020 second rounder to Sacramento.

Knight and Chriss – both acquired by Houston this past offseason in a deal that sent Ryan Anderson and De’Anthony Melton to Phoenix – played sparingly for the Rockets this season.

Selected with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2011 Draft out of Kentucky, Knight’s appeared in 12 games with Houston this season – returning to action on December 13 after offseason surgery on his left knee, averaging 3.0 points in 9.8 minutes per. One of those 12 appearances came against the Cavs on January 11 at The Q – finishing with 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench.

Knight was originally drafted by the Pistons – and was named All-Rookie First Team in 2012 – has also played for Milwaukee and Phoenix before being sent to the Rockets. In 394 career contests (with 320 starts) he’s averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists.

Larry Drew coached the eight-year vet back in Milwaukee in 2013-14 and hopes to use him in both backcourt spots – which will come in handy with the Wine & Gold losing two wing scorers in a pair of deals this week.

”I think (Knight) is a combo,” said Drew. “He does enough things as a point guard to give him that label. I know in Milwaukee he was a terrific scorer – and he can still score the ball. But I always look at him as a combo, and it’s nice to have players like that because you can move him off the ball.

"Just watching him, I thought he was a terrific player – he had size, he had strength, he was mobile for a big guy." Coach Larry Drew on what he observed with Marquese Chriss

”That was one of the beauties of having a guy like him. He’s small but he can play the 2 because he’s strong. I moved him off the ball quite often and I’m hoping I’ll be able to do that with him here as well.”

Chriss was also the 8th overall pick, originally taken by the Kings in the 2016 Draft before having his rights traded to the Suns. In 170 career contests, with 124 starts, the 6-10, 240-pounder has averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per. In a start against the Cavs in Phoenix last March, the former University of Washington standout doubled-up with 19 points, 10 boards and a pair of blocks.

Including Thursday’s Deadline deals, the Wine & Gold have been active in the season following their fourth straight Finals appearance, having dealt four players – Kyle Korver, George Hill, Sam Dekker and Rodney Hood – from the opening night roster, three of whom saw extended action in last year’s postseason run.

Coach Drew was less familiar with Chriss, but is still eager to see what the 21-year-old big man can do with some extended run.

”Being a young player, getting an opportunity means making the most of it,” said Drew. “I remember him when he was in Phoenix and he really caught my eye. And just watching him, I thought he was a terrific player – he had size, he had strength, he was mobile for a big guy.

”I don’t know what happened from the time he left Phoenix to Houston, but he’s coming into a situation where he’ll get an opportunity and I’m hoping he’ll make the most of it.”

The Cavaliers have added a pair of young veterans to the mix in Knight and Chriss, but as importantly, they continued to stockpile assets for the future – including this year’s Draft and beyond.

Over the past three months, the Cavaliers acquired two first round picks – Houston’s this June and Milwaukee’s in 2021 – and six additional second rounders – from Houston and Utah (2020), Portland (2021 & 2023), Washington (2022) and Miami (2024). These moves represent the biggest influx of Draft choices in the NBA this season.

It’s been, at times, a frustrating campaign on the North Coast following a four-year run to the NBA’s summit in June. But moves like the Cavs brass made this week is where the next chapter of the Wine & Gold’s success begins.