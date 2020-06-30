Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Checking In with: Dylan Windler

Posted: Jun 30, 2020

After being the only Cavalier rookie to see action throughout Summer League after being one of three first round picks, Dylan Windler suffered a leg injury before Training Camp that sidelined him for what would have been his freshman campaign. The lefty from Belmont who led the Ohio Valley Conference in both three-point shooting and rebounding will get his chance with next year’s incoming class.

What Are You Watching?

The new season of “Ozark” came out since this all started. We binge-watched that. Obviously, “The Last Dance,” we’ve been watching that every week. And “Money Heist” is another is good one.

What Are You Listening To?

Mostly hip-hop. Drake came out with some new music. Travis Scott came out with some new stuff. DaBaby came out with a new album that’s pretty good.

Have You Made Any Interesting On-Line Purchases?

Lots of groceries. This is more my girlfriend’s, but we bought a tie-dying kit and we bought some white sweatshirts, so we’ve been tie-dying sweatshirts and they look pretty cool.

What’s your message to essential workers, health care professionals and volunteers during the COVID-19 crisis?

Everyone is praying for you – your safety and your health. And we want you to know that your work doesn’t go unnoticed. They’re called essential workers for a reason – the work they do is an essential part of life.

Not everybody can do what they do and we’re all grateful for that. Now we’re just praying for their safety.

Tags
Windler, Dylan, Cavaliers, 2019-20 Season

