Checking In with: Dylan Windler

After being the only Cavalier rookie to see action throughout Summer League after being one of three first round picks, Dylan Windler suffered a leg injury before Training Camp that sidelined him for what would have been his freshman campaign. The lefty from Belmont who led the Ohio Valley Conference in both three-point shooting and rebounding will get his chance with next year’s incoming class.

The new season of “Ozark” came out since this all started. We binge-watched that. Obviously, “The Last Dance,” we’ve been watching that every week. And “Money Heist” is another is good one.

Mostly hip-hop. Drake came out with some new music. Travis Scott came out with some new stuff. DaBaby came out with a new album that’s pretty good.

Lots of groceries. This is more my girlfriend’s, but we bought a tie-dying kit and we bought some white sweatshirts, so we’ve been tie-dying sweatshirts and they look pretty cool.

What’s your message to essential workers, health care professionals and volunteers during the COVID-19 crisis?

Everyone is praying for you – your safety and your health. And we want you to know that your work doesn’t go unnoticed. They’re called essential workers for a reason – the work they do is an essential part of life.

Not everybody can do what they do and we’re all grateful for that. Now we’re just praying for their safety.