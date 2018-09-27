2018 Training Camp Day 3 Notebook



Big Men Battle as Wine & Gold Work on Up-Tempo Attack

Thursday’s session at Cleveland Clinic Courts was interesting, if nothing else. The practice itself was intense – with guys working strictly on defense in the first half with an emphasis on pushing the pace offensively in the second. Then things wrapped up Tristan Thompson throwing down the Eastern Conference gauntlet and Tyronn Lue admitting he’s afraid of dogs.



After spending much of the first two days of Camp working on their wind and installing some basics, the Cavaliers got after it in the early half of Thursday’s practice – working almost entirely on the defensive end with no shooting.

After some defensive drill-work, the squad did the Phoenix Suns drill – having to push the ball up the floor and score with a 12-second shot-clock. Lue pushed the guys hard in this one (as the team wants to continue emphasizing an up-tempo attack) – and by the end of the drill, a couple of his veteran big men were gassed.

Tristan Thompson was not one of them. The longest-tenured Cavalier, entering his eighth season with Cleveland, will be in one of the positional dogfights in Camp – battling Larry Nance Jr. for a starting spot (and with Ante Zizic waiting in the wings). Thompson had his most difficult season as a Cavalier last year – unable to find any rhythm throughout a string of nagging injuries.

Thompson was solid in the postseason and hopes to have a bounce-back year. Thompson’s numbers took a dip when LeBron James returned to Cleveland (and with the subsequent trade for Kevin Love). But it’s worth remembering that Thompson had averaged 11.7 points and 9.3 boards over the previous two seasons before LeBron’s arrival in 2014.

One thing that hasn’t changed about Tristan since his arrival as the 4th overall pick in 2011: the kid isn’t shy about his opinion. And while he’s humble about his own game, made no bones about his squad’s standing in the Conference.

”We’re still four-time Eastern Conference Champions – so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say,” said Thompson. “Boston had homecourt in Game 7 and lost. Philly almost got swept. Toronto, we already know that story. Until someone takes us down, how much can they really say?”

And just when the collective media thought they’d heard the best one of the day, Tyronn Lue – joking with reporters at the conclusion of his availability – admitted that the only thing he’s afraid of are dogs.

The Cavaliers will have Friday off before practicing again on Saturday in preparation of Sunday’s Wine & Gold Scrimmage in Dayton. What we’ll learn from that media avail is anyone’s guess.

Tristan Thompson takes a jump shot during Day 3 of Training Camp.

Photo by Matt North / Cavs.com

1 It’s easy to get caught up in who’s starting and who’s coming off the bench at this point of the preseason. But it might be more interesting simply to watch the combinations that will occur naturally during the course of the game.

One of those combos could be Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. And Wednesday’s practice showed exactly how dynamic two guards constantly in attack mode can be. Both love to push the pace and play an aggressive style. Each can play on or off the ball, although Sexton is more of pure point than Clarkson.

In his first career Playoff appearance, Clarkson struggled mightily – shooting just 30 percent from the floor, including 24 percent from long-range – but he finished the regular season as the league’s second-leading bench scorer and will likely not be as wide-eyed in his next postseason go-round.

2 After missing the first two days of contact scrimmaging while nursing a sore hip, JR Smith ran with the group on Wednesday afternoon and the newly-svelte Swish looked loose, limber and ready to roll – draining a pair of picturesque triples late in the workout.

”I’ve been trying to lose weight since my fifth year in the league,” Smith said after Tuesday’s workout. “I came in at 220 as a 19-year-old and then the last four years in the Finals I’ve been 245. And I’ve gotten back down to 223. It’s not something I focused on. It just happened.”

3 Basketball purists probably love Ante Zizic’s game. In an era in which every player is a combo-something, Zizic plays one position: center. And he plays it old-school – rarely wandering outside the paint, banging down low and getting almost all of his offense from point-blank range.

Newly-promoted assistant coach Damon Jones had the whistle in Thursday’s 12-second drill – (a future Camp Notebook entry in itself) -- and the self-professed “Greatest Shooter in the World” made good use of it as Zizic enthusiastically moved bodies around the lane.

The 23rd pick of the 2016 Draft, last year Zizic showed glimpses of what his game could become – shooting 73 percent from the floor and 72 percent from the stripe in limited action as a rookie.