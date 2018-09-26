2018 Training Camp Day 2 Notebook



Team Tries to Find Right Mix of Youth and Experience

Open competition at almost every position will likely be a theme all season long for the Cavaliers.



Over the past four years, there’s been little debate about the starting five. Tyronn Lue experimented on-and-off with Kevin Love at the center spot last season and injuries put the point guard position in flux. But the Wine & Gold basically went with the same starting lineup after winning the 2016 title (sans Kyrie Irving).

This fall, Kevin Love is back at his normal position at power forward, with Cedi Osman penciled in at the 3 and a trio of big men battling it out in the middle. The shooting guard spot will feature a battle between JR Smith, Rodney Hood and Kyle Korver with George Hill and rookie Collin Sexton dueling for starting point guard duties.

Sexton – the No. 8 overall pick this past June – opened eyes this Summer with a strong performance in Vegas, averaging 19.6 points per in seven starts, and has brought that confidence to Camp. He and Hill have already had some good battles and should lock horns again when the Cavs go full-contact in their second of two practices on Wednesday.

After shining this summer in Vegas, Sexton is trying to calibrate the new clime in Cleveland.

”It’s a lot different, just to be with the entire team,” said the Atlanta native. “Really, this is our first time all being together (even though some of us went to Miami). It’s always good to have everybody under one roof, working out the kinks and everything like that.”

Before he hopes to earn starting honors, Sexton will have a lot to absorb before the regular season tips off in just over three weeks. But Coach Lue has been careful to keep things simple for some of the younger guys.

”The veterans know a lot of this stuff but they have to be patient because a lot of the young guys don’t know,” explained Lue. “That’s why it’s the toughest part about Training Camp – not going too fast, not going too slow, knowing when to add (new things). That’s a tough thing about Training Camp – how much you want to give the guys and not overload them.

”When you’ve got guys that’ve been in the same system for the last four years, they can easily get bored. But they have to be patient. We have a lot of young guys that we’re trying to bring along and they have to understand that. And they’ve been doing a good job with it.”

The Cavaliers will practice once on Thursday, do another double-session day on Friday and get Saturday off before traveling to Dayton for Sunday afternoon’s Wine & Gold Scrimmage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Sam Dekker and Cedi Osman exchange pleasantries during Day 2 of Training Camp.

Photo by Courtney Hoekstra / Cavs.com

1 JR Smith didn’t practice on Tuesday – nursing a sore right hip – but was able to do non-contact work with the squad on Wednesday. (He’ll be held out again when the team scrimmages at the late practice.)

It’s hard to imagine a player with a more pronounced character arc than JR Smith, who’s gone from one of the league’s bad boys to one of its most beloved figures. No longer, as he put it Wednesday, “rippin’ and runnin’,” the 34-year-old, 15-year veteran is now one of the squad’s leaders.

As many fans heard on Media Day, one of this team’s mantras for the season is “Wins and Lessons.” Swish – who comes into the campaign 12th on the NBA’s all-time three-pointer list with 1,219 – was asked if players can learn lessons from him.

”If I ain’t a lesson-teacher, I don’t know who is,” Smith quipped. “Obviously, I’ve made tons of mistakes throughout my life, on and off the court, so if you can’t learn from my mistakes and listen to what I have to say, then God bless you.”

2 Not sure why one would be curious about this, but if you’re wondering what the Cavaliers’ all-time preseason mark is, the answer is 145-173.

The Cavs went undefeated twice. The last time was 1988 – the year they won 57 games and finished with the league’s second-best mark and a then-high watermark for the franchise. They’ve taken the collar four times in team history, but not since 1986.

Cleveland tips off the preseason on Tuesday night and wraps up the four-game run at a venue they’ve never visited before – the Jack Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University.