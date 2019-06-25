By the Numbers: Summer Ball

As the Wine & Gold gear up for a pair of Summer Leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, check out some cool facts and stats from past and present Summer League action.

32 … number of teams competing in this year’s Summer League in Vegas, including all 30 NBA clubs as well as the Croatian and Chinese National Teams.

15 … years since the Vegas Summer League tipped off its inaugural season in 2004.

4 … teams that will compete in the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League from July 1-3, including the Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

83 … total games that will be played in Las Vegas during this year’s Summer League season on the campus of UNLV.

3 … players selected in the 2018 NBA Draft who were named to the 2018 All-NBA Summer League First Team, including the Wine & Gold’s own, Collin Sexton.

33,884 … record attendance over three days at last year’s Salt Lake City Summer League event at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah.

6 … number of teams that competed in the Las Vegas Summer League’s inaugural season in 2004 with Cavs playing alongside the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

11 … days over which this year’s Vegas Summer League will taking place, beginning on Friday, July 5 and continuing through Monday, July 15th.

30.4 … million hours amassed by viewers across both ESPN and NBATV during last year’s Vegas Summer League, making it the most-watched Summer League ever.

55 … total wins notched by the Cavs in Summer League play in Utah, Boston, Orlando and Las Vegas since 2000.

2007 … the year the Chinese National Basketball team became the first international squad to participate in the desert league.

2 … venues that will play host to the 2019 Summer League, which includes the COX Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center – the latter of which hosts the UNLV Men’s Division 1 basketball team.