By the Numbers: Luck of the Draw

Cavs.com takes a look at some dynamic digits about the NBA Draft Lottery in today’s installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

8 … Cleveland's pre- and post-lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, which they used to select Alabama point guard Collin Sexton.

14.0 … percent chance the Cavs end up with the first-overall pick in this year's Draft.

5 … times in franchise history where the Cavaliers "won" the Lottery, earning the coveted No. 1 pick in 1986, 2003, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

14 … teams that are eligible to compete in this month's Lottery.

4 … instances where the Cavs came out of the Lottery with a higher overall pick than the one they entered with.

0.00012 … percent chance the Cavaliers had of drafting first four times in twelve years after winning again in 2014.

2 … years-in-a-row where the Wine & Gold won the Lottery and selected first in the 2013 and 2014 NBA Drafts.

17 … times the Cavaliers have had a pick in the Draft Lottery since 1987.

40.2 … percent chance of Cleveland and Phoenix selecting in the top-5 next week in Chicago.

9 … the Cavs' pre-lottery spot ahead of the 2014 NBA Draft, before winning the top selection in that year's Lottery.

2 … times Cleveland has had a pair of Lottery picks in the same year (1999 & 2011).

1986 … the first year the Cavs earned the No. 1 pick in the Lottery, selecting eventual five-time All-Star Brad Daugherty from UNC.