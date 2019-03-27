By the Numbers: Heading West

As the Wine & Gold embark on their last road trip of the season, Cavs.com dissects some digits from their upcoming journey in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

*Stats As Of March 27

9 … days the Wine & Gold will be away from The Land.

5 … games they will play during this span.

6,494 … approximate miles to be traveled.

3 … games to be played at 10PM ET or later.

3:30 … tipoff time (ET) against the L.A. Clippers at STAPLES Center on Saturday, March 30.

1 … back-to-back on the trip (April 4 at Sacramento & April 5 at Golden State).

22, 20 … points scored by Kevin Love and Collin Sexton, respectively, against Saturday's opponent (Clippers) on March 22 at The Q.

+13 … margin of victory in their 111-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns on February 21 at The Q. Cavs travel to Arizona on April 1.

14, 19 … points and rebounds tallied by Tristan Thompson on December 5 against the Golden State Warriors. The Wine & Gold travel to Oakland on April 5.

26 … points scored by Jordan Clarkson off the bench against the Sacramento Kings on December 7. Cleveland visits Sacramento on April 4.

1 … team the Cavaliers will be facing for the first time this campaign during the roadie (March 28 at San Antonio).

2 … regular season games remaining at the conclusion of the road trip (April 7 vs. San Antonio, April 9 vs. Charlotte).