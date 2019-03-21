By the Numbers: Home Sweet Home

The Wine & Gold are 7-3 in their last 10 home games and Cavs.com dissects some digits from their recent success at The Q in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

*Stats As Of March 21

4 … straight overall home wins for the Cavaliers.

113.8 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold in the last 10 matchups at The Q.

14.1, .828 … three-pointers per game and free throw percentages over that span.

19.6, .439 … points per game and three-point field goal percentage averaged by Collin Sexton at home since February 11.

11 … dimes dropped by Matthew Dellavedova off the Cavs' bench in their victory against the Suns at The Q.

42 … points (career-high) bucketed by Jordan Clarkson on February 13 against the Nets.

45.0 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold reserves in their last 10 home games.

+25 … margin of victory in the Cavs' 126-101 route of the Toronto Raptors on March 11, their largest win of the season.

47.4 … rebounds per game snatched by the Wine & Gold in their last 10 games at The Q.

23.8 … average assists dished out by Cleveland during this time frame.

15.8, 5.0, .449 … point, rebound and three-point field goal averages for Cedi Osman (9 games) since February 11.

4 … home games remaining for the Cavaliers this regular season (March 22 vs. Clippers, March 26 vs. Celtics, April 7 vs. Spurs, April 9 vs. Hornets).