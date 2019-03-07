By the Numbers: Since The Break

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Wine & Gold have shown improvement since the All-Star Break and Cavs.com dissects some digits from their past seven contests in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.
109.3 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold since the Break.
47 … total steals swiped by the Cavs in those seven contests.
14.1 … triples per game canned by Cleveland during that span.
22.0, 12.2 … points and rebounds averaged by Kevin Love in six games since February 13.
.804 … free throw percentage shot by the Wine & Gold in their last seven matchups.
34 … assists dished out in their February 21 victory against the Phoenix Suns, one shy of their season-high which they accomplished in their last game before the Break.
+9.8 … average margin of victory in their four wins since February 21.
15.1 … points per game averaged by Collin Sexton in the last seven contests.
15.3 … Cedi Osman's points per game average during that span.
11 … dimes dropped by Matthew Dellavedova off the Cavs' bench in their victory against the Suns at The Q.
22 … points tallied by David Nwaba on March 6 in Brooklyn for his career-high point total for a single game.
39.1 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold reserves since the Break.