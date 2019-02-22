By the Numbers: Home Cookin'

The Cavs have won two of three games during their current five-game homestand with that sole loss coming in a triple-OT thriller against the emerging Brooklyn Nets.

In this week's installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel, we dissect some digits* from the Wine & Gold's recent run.

*Stats As Of February 22

119.0 … points per game averaged over their last three contests.

54 … field goals made in their game against Brooklyn on February 13, the most the Cavs have ever made at The Q.

.447 … field goal percentage shot by the Wine & Gold during this current homestand.

42 … points scored by Jordan Clarkson against the Nets last Wednesday night. The offensive explosion was JC's career-high point total for a single game.

83 … points recorded by the entire Cavs' bench in that game against Brooklyn, the second highest total in franchise history (86 points on December 17, 1991 vs. Miami)

15.0 … triples per game averaged by the Cavs in their last three matchups.

54.7 … rebounds per game snatched by the Wine & Gold during this span.

10.0 … assists averaged by Matthew Dellavedova in the trio of contests.

3 … double-doubles tallied by Cleveland during the homestand (Larry Nance Jr. vs. NYK - 15 pts, 16 rbs; Kevin Love vs. PHX - 16 pts, 11 rbs; Ante Zizic vs. PHX - 15 pts, 12 rbs).

19.7 … second chance points averaged against their last three opponents.

50.7 … points in the paint average in that span.

2 … more games remaining in this homestand, Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies and this coming Monday versus the Portland Trail Blazers.