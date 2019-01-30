By the Numbers: Forecasting February

With the Cavaliers slate of games for the first month of the new calendar year in the books, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats for the upcoming month of February in today's edition of By the Numbers presented by FanDuel.

10 … games to be played in February.

7, 3 … home games and road games, respectively, in the month.

7 … days with no game stretching from February 14-20 due to All-Star.

2,180 … approximate miles to be traveled during the month. The lowest mileage of any month this season.

1 … back-to-back slated on the schedule for February (February 8 at WAS & February 9 at IND).

8 … games played at 7PM ET. All 10 games in February will be played in the Eastern time zone.

3 … games played on Saturday (February 2 vs. DAL, February 9 at IND, February 23 vs. MEM)

6 … Eastern Conference opponents to be faced in February.

4 … Western Conference foes.

1 … team the Wine & Gold will play twice ... the New York Knicks.

1 … Central Division matchup in February. Their aforementioned game against the Indiana.

20 … total games remaining this regular season at the conclusion of February.