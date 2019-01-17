By the Numbers: On the Road Again

As the Cavaliers continue their season-long road trip, Cavs.com dissects some digits from each of the first four matchups in this edition of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

3,900 … approximate miles traveled so far by the Wine & Gold on their 11-day, six-game road trip. They have made stops in New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles and Portland and will travel to Salt Lake City and Denver this weekend.

.458, 16.0 … field goal percentage and points per game numbers averaged so far by Jordan Clarkson on this trip.

14 … three-pointers tallied by the Cavs against the Pelicans (.467 percent) last Wednesday evening in NOLA.

45 … straight games Collin Sexton has appeared in for the Cavaliers - the only player on the team to do so in 2018-19.

.923 … free throw percentage posted by the Cavaliers (24-26) against the Rockets in H-Town last Friday night. They're averaging an .847 FT% through the first four contests.

2 … blocks posted by Tristan Thompson against Los Angeles, which tied him with Anderson Varejao and Brad Daugherty (both w/397) for seventh-most in franchise history..

87 … points tallied by the Cavaliers starters against the Lakers - their second-highest point total of the 2018-19 Season.

.750, 1.000 … field goal percentage (6-8) and free-throw percentage (6-6) posted by Ante Zizic for a season-high 18 points against the Rockets.

53.5 … points that the Cavaliers bench is averaging through the first four games of the current roadie compared to the 37.8 ppg averaged by their opponents' reserves.

17, 13 … points and rebounds notched by Alec Burks against the Lakers, which was good for his first double-double of the season.

7 … players who scored in double digits against NOLA, marking the second time this season the squad has accomplished that feat (10/30 vs. ATL).

40.8 … average number of rebounds the Wine & Gold have pulled down through the first four games of this road trip, including 52 against the Lakers.

5,000 … points reached by Jordan Clarkson on his career after canning his 14th point on Wednesday night in a 22-point effort against the Blazers.