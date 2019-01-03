By the Numbers: First Month of 2019

With the New Year upon us and one game already in the books, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats from the remaining month of January in today's edition of By the Numbers presented by FanDuel.

* Stats as of January 3

14 … remaining games to be played in January.

6 … home games left this month.

8 … road games in January starting with next week's six-game, 11-day trip.

6,465 … approximate miles traveled during that road trip.

3 … back-to-backs slated on the schedule for the month (1/4 vs. UTA & 1/5 vs. NOP, 1/8 vs. IND & 1/9 at NOP, 1/18 at UTA & 1/19 at DEN).

7 … games played at 8PM ET or later.

2 … matinee games played this month (1/21 vs. CHI at 1PM ET & 1/27 at CHI at 3:30PM ET).

6 … Eastern Conference opponents to be faced for the remainder of January.

8 … Western Conference foes.

4 … teams the Wine & Gold will play twice this month (Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans & Chicago Bulls).

3 … Central Division matchups in January (1/8 vs. IND, 1/21 vs. CHI, 1/27 at CHI).

30 … total games remaining this regular season at the conclusion of this month.