By the Numbers: Southern Hospitality

The Wine & Gold round out their current three-game road trip with a back-to-back against the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks and in today's edition of By the Numbers presented by FanDuel, Cavs.com takes a look at some season facts and stats against Southeast Division opponents.

* Stats as of December 27

8 … total games played against the Southeast Division this season thus far.

108 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold against that specific Division this campaign.

.488 … field goal percentage shot by the Cavs in those eight contests.

.425 … three-point field goal percentage shot by the Cavs during the matchups.

136 … points scored by the Wine & Gold in their victory over the Atlanta Hawks on October 30 at The Q.

33 … free throws made in that win which is a season-high.

+24 … margin of victory in the Cavs' 113-89 win against the Charlotte Hornets on November 13 in The Land.

60 … season-high rebounds snatched in that victory.

15 … triples canned by Cleveland (a season-high) in their victory over the Washington Wizards on December 8.

15.1 … points per game averaged by Jordan Clarkson off the bench against the Southeast Division.

29 … career-high tying points bucketed by Collin Sexton in their December win over the Wizards.

10 … more games, including the next three contests, to play against the Southeast Division in 2018-19.