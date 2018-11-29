By the Numbers: At the Quarter Mark

As we hit the quarter mark in the 2018-19 campaign, there have been some bright spots in the Wine & Gold's season thus far and Cavs.com takes a look at some of the best facts and stats in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

7 … players averaging double figure points so far this season.

16.0 … points per game by Jordan Clarkson, 4th among all NBA reserves.

11.0, 11.0 … point and rebound averages for Tristan Thompson this campaign.

.788 … team free throw percentage, ranking them 4th in the East and 9th in the entire NBA.

14 … times out of 20 games that the Wine & Gold have outrebounded their opponent.

42.1 … points per game that the Cavs reserves are averaging this season, 7th best in the Association.

4.9 … offensive rebounds per game averaged by Tristan Thompson which is tied for second in the NBA in that category.

.513 … Ante Zizic's field goal percentage in 16 games this campaign.

9 … times the Wine & Gold have had at least six players score 10+ points in the same game.

14.7 … points per game for Collin Sexton which ranks him 4th among all NBA rookies.

.413 … three-point field goal percentage shot by Rodney Hood.

4 … times Cedi Osman has scored 20+ points in a game so far this season.