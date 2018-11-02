By the Numbers: All-Star Hosts

With the news of Cleveland hosting All-Star 2022, Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats from the previous two Midseason Classics hosted by the Cavaliers in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

31 … edition of the National Basketball Association All-Star Game that was played on February 1, 1981 at Richfield Coliseum.

243 … combined points scored by the East and West in the 1981 All-Star Game. The East won 123-120.

20,239 … fans packed The Coliseum for that exhibition in February of '81.

9 … points scored by Nate "Tiny" Archibald, the game's MVP. Archibald added nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes.

14 … points scored by Mike Mitchell, the Cavaliers representative in the '81 Classic.

47 … edition of the NBA All-Star Game that was played on February 9, 1997 at the then Gund Arena.

252 … combined points scored by the East and West in the 1997 All-Star Game. The East won 132-120.

20,562 … fans packed The Gund for that exhibition in February of '97.

26 … points scored by Glen Rice to earn MVP honors in '97. Rice broke two records in the process, 20 points in the third quarter and 24 points in the second half.

10, 8 … points and assists recorded by Terrell Brandon, the Cavs representative, in 17 minutes of play.

50 … greatest players in NBA history were honored at the '97 Midseason Classic.

1,207 … days from Thursday's announcement until the NBA All-Star Game returns to The Land on February 20, 2022.