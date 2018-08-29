The (Unofficial) All-Time-All-Cavalier Teams

ALL-TIMERS I don’t know; maybe it’s the heat. But if you’re like me, during these dog days of the NBA summer, your mind starts to wander. And before long, you start thinking: Know what I’d like to see? A Cavaliers starting five that includes Jamario Moon, Damon Jones and Timofey Mozgov. Well guess what? Today’s your lucky day! Because over the weekend at Cavs.com’s laboratories we got together for hours and hours of data-crunching and analytics and stuff and came up with some All-Time Cavalier teams that include that aforementioned trio in a certain starting lineup. Anyone can compile a list of all-time teams based solely on by-the-numbers basketball performance, but it takes some real homework to put together the Wine & Gold squads we’ve selected. You might disagree with the results, but there’s really no sense in arguing. This is science.

ALL-SECOND-ROUND TEAM Ok, so some of these players that were selected by the Cavaliers in the Draft’s second round actually didn’t achieve their success with the Cavaliers. But for the sake of this piece, let’s just say it’s validation for any former front office guys who might be out there reading. It also doesn't include any of the overachievers from Rounds 3 through whatever Round teams drafted until back then, 18th or 19th or something – guys like Bill Laimbeer or Chris Dudley. Finally, Cedric Henderson (’97, 45th overall) would have made the squad, but he once lost a pre-game shooting contest to Cavs Radio Producer and current voice of the Canton Charge – Scott Zurilla – costing the former Memphis standout a starting nod with the voters. G – Daniel Gibson – Shot the Wine & Gold into the franchise’s first NBA Finals with one of the all-time great rookie Playoff performances – canning all five triples he attempted in Game 6 vs. Detroit. G – Joe Harris – Yeah, Danny Green won a title with San Antonio as has probably has had a better career, but Joey Hoops won it with the Cavaliers in 2016 and therefore gets the starting nod. C – Hot Rod Williams – Was a key piece of one of the greatest eras in Cavaliers history – played nine seasons after being drafted 45th overall and averaged double-figures in every one of them. F – Dan Roundfield – Who could know he would eventually go on to score 11,318 career points with the Pacers, Hawks, Pistons and Bullets? F – Carlos Boozer – Could’ve formed one of the great one-two forward combos in franchise history, but opted to head to the mountains in Utah. HONORABLE MENTION: Chuckie Brown, Cedric Henderson, Danny Green, Eddie Jordan, Jae Crowder, Jason Kapono, Allan Crabbe

ALL-FOREIGN-BORN TEAM The Cavaliers have had some rock-solid international players roll through Cleveland – from skilled big men to scrappy perimeter players. And our All-Foreign-Born starting backcourt was actually a starting backcourt for the Wine & Gold for a game or two. Two of the following five – Big Z and Andy – are close friends and still two of the franchise’s all-time favorite sons. And if this team actually had to play a game, Varejao and Delly might just set an NBA record for inducing opponent’s technical fouls. G – Matthew Dellavedova – As tough as they come, the Australian import excelled at getting under an opponent’s skin. G – Kyrie Irving – One of those (practice) opponents whose skin Delly got under, Irving – who holds dual citizenship in Australia – quite simply hit the biggest jumper in Cavaliers history. C – Zydrunas Ilgauskas – Nearly had his career cut short by injuries, Ilguaskas instead played 13 seasons, made two All-Star teams and had his number immortalized in the rafters. F – Anderson Varejao – A throw-in from Orlando in the Drew Gooden trade, the Wild Thing played a dozen years with the Wine & Gold as one of the most stubborn defenders of his era. F – Sasha Pavlovic – Pavlovic had a solid season in 2006-07, but never quite became the guy the Cavaliers hoped he’d be. HONORABLE MENTION: Alan Amaechi, DeSagana Diop, Timofey Mozgov, Vitaly Potapenko, Omri Casspi, Luol Deng

ALL-NICE-GUY TEAM If you’re lucky enough to work for a professional sports franchise, you’re sometimes lucky enough to meet the players. And invariably, fans will ask: “What are they really like?” The answer is that almost all of the players are really cool, laid-back, normal guys. (It’s my co-workers who are the jerks.) It’d be a tough selection process if we were choosing coaches, but Mike Brown would probably take honors. If he wasn’t a coach, he’d be the nicest guy at his insurance agency or auto plant. Over the years, the Cavaliers have had some of the league’s best individuals wear the wine and gold. And the all-time list starts with our triumvirate of legends: Austin Carr, Campy Russell and Jim Chones – some of the finest gentlemen you’ll ever meet. But the list doesn’t end there. In fact, it starts here … G – Terrell Brandon – As good a guy as he was a ballplayer. And he was a damn good ballplayer. G – Ramon Sessions – Most guys who’ve played for nine NBA teams are regarded as a problem child; the man Byron Scott called “Sesh” was exactly the opposite. C – Zydrunas Ilgauskas – (see Brandon, Thomas Terrell) F – Antawn Jamison – The man with HOF numbers would give you four quotes’-worth of answers with a single response. F – Tristan Thompson – Is consistently cool and courteous with fans and the media and embraced the city of Cleveland – through thick and thin, from day one. HONORABLE MENTION: Alonzo Gee, Anderson Varejao, Joe Harris, Donyell Marshall, DeSagana Diop, Steve Kerr, Jim Cleamons, LeBron James, Channing Frye, Kyle Korver, Kevin Love, Darnell Jackson, Big Perk, Anthony Parker, Hot Rod Williams, Boobie Gibson, World B. Free, Delonte West, Skyenga, Samardo Samuels, Leon Powe

ALL-TOUGH-GUY TEAM If we’re gonna do the All Nice-Guy Team, we need to look at some of the franchise’s tough guys, too. And yes, there’s actually some overlap. That’s just how versatile some of them are. Tristan Thompson, for example, can only be SO Canadian until someone really cheeses him off. He’s a sweet guy who takes no guff. Basketball is a gentleman’s game and calls for moments of incredible grace, touch and finesse. But there are also moments where foes need to be leveled. And when that’s the case, some of the following Cavaliers might do the trick … G – Dahntay Jones – (See: Biyombo, Bismack.) G – Donald Sloan – Was 13-1-1 as a Golden Gloves boxer in his teens – all 13 wins by knockout. C – Lonnie Shelton – Once thwarted a mugging and sat on the mugger lecturing him until the cops arrived. Shall I go on? F – Tristan Thompson – If you think playing center in 447 straight NBA games doesn’t require toughness, you really should follow another sport. F – Jim Chones – Don’t let the philosophy discussions and smooth bass guitar solos fool you, Chones could be as nasty as they came. He’d still knock in a few heads if they’d let him. HONORABLE MENTION: Jim Brewer, Ben Wallace, Tree Rollins, Matthew Dellavedova, Clarence Weatherspoon, Kendrick Perkins, Mark West, Mark Price, Vitaly Potapenko

ALL-HAIR TEAM This one’s pretty self-explanatory, right? G – Ricky Davis – Whether he was rocking the trademark cornrows or letting his freak flag fly with Darius Miles, Slick Ricky had an undeniable style of his own. G – World B. Free – Of course he made going bald look cool! He’s World B. Free! C – Hot Rod Williams – The legendary flat-top, ‘stache and soul-patch were just a part of the late great’s persona. F – Anderson Varejao – Fans still wear the wig from his giveaway night. That was December 2008. F – Scot Pollard – Not a faux. A mo hawk. HONORABLE MENTION: Iman Shumpert, Luke Harangody, Cedi Osman, Paul Mokeski, Kyle Korver, Craig Ehlo, Kevin Love, Ben Wallace

ALL-FUN TEAM Of all the historic Cavs starting fives, this category easily required the most data collection, number-crunching, trial-and-error experimentation and metric analysis. This squad is composed of the most entertaining guys to wear the Cavaliers uniform. Cleveland has seen plenty of characters come through the doors, and there will no doubt be many more. From Drew Gooden wearing a “Gucci patch” on the back of his head to Jamario Moon donning cowboy boots and matching personality, it’s been a long, strange trip over the years. Here’s a list of some of the Cavaliers who can – and often do – could put on a show, both on the floor and off of it. G – Damon Jones – Does the guy who dubbed himself “the Greatest Shooter in the World” sound like a shrinking violet to you? G – Delonte West – A charismatic, intelligent, enigmatic guy (and excellent player) will always be a fan favorite. C – Timofey Mozgov – Always hilarious, Timo’s crowning moment was making an international reporter repeat a 60-second question during a Finals media session. Also: The Brew Garden commercial. Also: He and his bear in this commercial. F – Edgar Jones – The toothless big man was one of the most entertaining players on one of the most entertaining teams (‘85-86) in franchise history; also wanted an excuse to use the photo. F – Jamario Moon – Laid-back doesn’t really begin to describe Jamario Moon – a great guy who, in spirit, never really left the Globetrotters. HONORABLE MENTION: JR Smith, Christian Eyenga, Walt Frazier, Drew Gooden, Shaquille O’Neal, Ricky Davis, Samardo Samuels, Dion Waiters, DeSagana Diop, Ricky Davis