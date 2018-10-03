A.C. Blog:

Let the Games Begin!



Mr. Cavalier Checks In as The Wine & Gold Tip Off in Boston

Hey, Cavs fans! Welcome back to another year of hoops! It’s A.C. checking in after finally getting the preseason rolling on Tuesday night in Boston.

It’s a whole new year and a whole new chapter of Cavs basketball. Some things have remained the same, but there are some big differences heading into this season. And one of the biggest changes is that – aside from Kevin Love – every other position is an open competition.

I think that's a healthy thing, especially when you're trying to re-establish your culture. It's actually a perfect way to re-establish your culture – because nobody is really guaranteed anything. You've got to get used to working for everything -- and that's the way this team is going to have to be successful.

One of the best battles in Camp so far has been at the point between George Hill and Collin Sexton.

It's going to be a learning experience for the young fella, because George is going give him everything that he’s got in order to keep his position. This is good, healthy competition, and I like that.

I love Collin’s aggressiveness. He has to tweak his jumper a little bit; the rotation has to be improved. But he's a competitor and he's a quick learner. So I think he's going to be OK.

I also like the battle between Tristan and Larry Nance Jr., even though Ty Lue said he’ll split them as starters – with Tristan taking on the bruisers and Larry handling more of the ‘finesse’ centers.

If they both can handle that plan mentally, then that's a perfect situation. And it also keeps players sharp for every game. It's going to be interesting to see how it works out. And I'd also like to see those guys on the floor at the same time for spurts this season.

Like the other guys who came here at the Deadline last year, it was important that Larry (and Clarkson and Hill and Hood) get a full Training Camp under their belt.

That group kind of hit the ground running when they got here. Now they know the system and they know what is expected of them. So I'm expecting all of them to have better seasons.

Kevin Love has always been a great leader for the Cavaliers, but Austin Carr says KLove will need to step up and be the team's main source of inspiration this season.

Photo by David Liam Ky;e/NBAE via Getty Images

And it’s also critical for the guys who were here to have them in Camp. This group – I guess you could call them the ‘holdovers’ from the past four years – know that this team has to gel as a true team. Because in this league, if you do things as a group, you can be successful.

I think that's what the team has to understand: you can't do it as individuals. You've got to do it as a group.

Two young guys who’ve experienced the culture and should be able to carry it over are our sophomores – Cedi and Big Z.

I'm looking for them to have solid years. Both of them have been playing professionally since they were around 15 years old, so this is nothing new for them. It's like everyday life.

"That’s what I want to see by the end of this preseason: find your identity on both ends." Cavaliers Legend Austin Carr

So I'm expecting a lot from them -- especially Ante. I love his game -- I just hope he gets more opportunity to play, which he should. Sooner or later, they've got to trust him and let him play.

And Cedi, even though he’s taking over for LeBron at the 3, I don't think he looks at this as 'pressure.' He doesn't have that attitude about him. He's going to go out and do his thing and play his game. That's what he's used to doing and I'm really excited for him because it looks like he's worked on his jumper in the offseason.

Cedi’s energy is going to be infectious to the rest of the team and I'll say this: Cedi might turn out to be a leader more than people think.

Like I said earlier, Kevin Love has his established position on the floor. But this year, he has to take a leadership role – and that’s not easy.

I think the most important thing when you want to be a leader is that you have to lead when you play well and you play poorly. You have to stay consistent with your leadership.

And that's what Kevin’s got to get back into. I think he did that in Minnesota, but he's kind of backed off here (naturally) because of LeBron. So I think he has to get back into being a consistent leader -- every day -- practice, non-practice, games, you've got to be the same and you've got to lead the same.

Now he's got to get back into that role -- and that’ll take a little time.

And in terms of leadership, Tyronn Lue has to really carve out a consistent message for this group. And whatever the message is, continue to pound it! You're trying to re-establish a culture, and the only way you're going to do that is get it through everybody's head that this is what we're going to do -- come rain or shine, this is how we play.

That’s what I want to see by the end of this preseason: find your identity on both ends.

I know offensively, we want to be up-tempo, focus on ball-movement. And defensively, help each other more, have more communication.

They've got to move the basketball to take care of everybody's talent. I want to see ball-movement and hard play. Forget about how many fouls you have and play the game – because we trying to re-establish ourselves, re-establish our culture.

We have to develop a new identity while still maintaining the Cavs winning culture. Then you have a guideline to play by -- you know who you are, and you know what needs to be done.