Mock Draft Monday - June 6

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer

Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

Date Published: May 17

No. 14, Cleveland Cavaliers - Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

The play of Ricky Rubio last season prior to his injury highlighted the importance of having an additional facilitator behind Darius Garland. Much like Rubio, Daniels has slick playmaking skills but he brings it in a 6-foot-6 package, which could make it easier to play at the same time as Garland. Though Daniels needs to work on his jumper, he is like Derrick White in the sense he can still make a positive impact because of his unselfishness and high IQ.

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

Ousmane Dieng, New Zealand Breakers

Date Published: June 6

No. 14, Cleveland Cavaliers - Ousmane Dieng, New Zealand Breakers

After finishing his season in good form, Dieng has built some positive momentum behind the scenes and has a good shot to sneak into the lottery. Although he’s not ready to contribute at a high level yet, his combination of youth, size and skill level help set him apart and portend untapped upside. Some teams still have questions about his athleticism, but he’s a terrific passer and promising shooter who projects as a viable rotation player and potentially more. The Cavs are loaded up front and are in a good spot to add a perimeter player with this pick. If Dieng is on the board, he makes a lot of sense.

Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Date Published: June 2

No. 14, Cleveland Cavaliers - Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Branham was able to score at an efficient clip on all three levels during his lone season in Columbus, shooting 49.8% from the field, 41.6% from three (on 2.8 attempts per game), and 83.3% from the foul line. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard can play both on and off the ball, but he will need to be more efficient when it comes to playmaking (Branham had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.19). Cleveland has no issues to deal with at the point, as Darius Garland is coming off of an All-Star campaign. However, the same cannot be said for the off-guard spot, even with Caris LeVert (who's struggled with injuries) under contract. Collin Sexton will be a free agent, and the Cavs' other young wings haven't been all that consistent offensively.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Date Published: May 17

No. 14, Cleveland Cavaliers - Johnny Davis, Wisconsin