Finding a Diamond

In almost exactly one month, the Cavaliers will have three selections on Draft night – Nos. 14, 39 and 56.

And while those picks might not hold the same star-power punch as the previous few seasons, it’s a sign that the Wine & Gold are getting better – quickly.

It’s also worth noting that some spectacular players have been taken everywhere in the Draft. The two-time reigning MVP was the 41st overall pick in 2014. Before a No. 1 overall pick named Kyrie Irving hit the biggest triple in Cavaliers history in 2016, a rookie named Booby Gibson – tabbed with the 42nd overall pick – drilled five of them to send Cleveland to its first NBA Finals in 2007.

As we gear up for June 23 and the possibility of welcoming three new Cavaliers to the fold, here’s a look at the players who’ve been selected in those slots since the turn of the century – with a few familiar names (and a few more you’ve never heard before) …