Finding a Diamond

In almost exactly one month, the Cavaliers will have three selections on Draft night – Nos. 14, 39 and 56.
And while those picks might not hold the same star-power punch as the previous few seasons, it’s a sign that the Wine & Gold are getting better – quickly.
It’s also worth noting that some spectacular players have been taken everywhere in the Draft. The two-time reigning MVP was the 41st overall pick in 2014. Before a No. 1 overall pick named Kyrie Irving hit the biggest triple in Cavaliers history in 2016, a rookie named Booby Gibson – tabbed with the 42nd overall pick – drilled five of them to send Cleveland to its first NBA Finals in 2007.
As we gear up for June 23 and the possibility of welcoming three new Cavaliers to the fold, here’s a look at the players who’ve been selected in those slots since the turn of the century – with a few familiar names (and a few more you’ve never heard before) …
|Year
|Pick No. 14
|No. 39
|No. 56
|2021
|Moses Moody
Arkansas
GSW
|Neemias Queta
Utah State
SAC
|Scottie Lewis
Florida
CHA
|2020
|Aaron Nesmith
Vanderbilt
BOS
|Elijah Hughes
Syracuse
NOP
|Grant Riler
Charlestown
CHA
|2019
|Romeo Langford
Indiana
BOS
|Alen Smailagić
Serbia
NOP
|Jaylen Hands
UCLA
LAC
|2018
|Michael Porter Jr.
Missouri
DEN
|Mitchell Robinson
NYK
|Ray Spalding
Louisville
PHI
|2017
|Bam Adebayo
Kentucky
MIA
|Jawun Evans
Oklahoma State
PHI
|Jabari Bird
California
BOS
|2016
|Denzel Valentine
Michigan State
CHI
|David Michineau
NOP
|Daniel Hamilton
UConn
DEN
|2015
|Cameron Payne
Murray State
OKC
|Juan Pablo Vaulet
Argentina
CHA
|Branden Dawson
Michigan State
NOP
|2014
|T.J. Warren
N.C. State
PHX
|Jerami Grant
Syracuse
PHI
|Devyn Marble
Iowa
DEN
|2013
|Shabazz Muhammad
UCLA
UTA
|Jeff Withey
Kansas
POR
|Peyton Siva
Louisville
DET
|2012
|John Henson
North Carolina
MIL
|Khris Middleton
Texas A&M
DET
|Tomislav Zubčić
Croatia
TOR
|2011
|Marcus Morris
Kansas
HOU
|Jeremy Tyler
CHA
|Chukwudiebere Maduabum
LAL
|2010
|Patrick Patterson
Kentucky
HOU
|Landry Fields
Stanford
NYK
|Hamady N'Diaye
Rutgers
MIN
|2009
|Earl Clark
Louisville
PHO
|Jonas Jerebko
DET
|Ahman Nivins
St. Joseph's
DAL
|2008
|Anthony Randolph
LSU
GSW
|Sonny Weems
Arkansas
CHI
|Sasha Kaun
Russia
SEA
|2007
|Al Thornton
Florida State
LAC
|Stanko Barać
MIA
|Ramon Sessions
Nevada
MIL
|2006
|Ronnie Brewer
Arkansas
UTA
|David Noel
North Carolina
MIL
|Edin Bavcic
Bosnia and Herzegovina
CHA
|2005
|Rashad McCants
North Carolina
MIN
|Von Wafer
Florida State
LAL
|Amir Johnson
DET
|2004
|Kris Humphries
Minnesota
UTA
|Albert Miralles
TOR
|Marcus Douthit
Providence
LAL
|2003
|Luke Ridenour
Oregon
SEA
|Slavko Vranes
Serbia
NYK
|Brandon Hunter
Ohio U
BOS
|2002
|Fred Jones
Oregon
IND
|Ron Grizzard
Alabama
WAS
|Luis Scola
Argentina
SAS
|2001
|Troy Murphy
Notre Dame
GSW
|Michael Wright
Arizona
NYK
|Robertas Javtokas
Lithuania
SAS
|2000
|Mateen Cleaves
Michigan State
DET
|Lavor Postell
St. John's
NYK
|Jaquay Walls
Colorado
IND