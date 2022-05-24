Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Finding a Diamond

Gems Can Be Had All Over the Draft Board -- and Cleveland Has Three Picks on June 23
Posted: May 24, 2022

In almost exactly one month, the Cavaliers will have three selections on Draft night – Nos. 14, 39 and 56.

And while those picks might not hold the same star-power punch as the previous few seasons, it’s a sign that the Wine & Gold are getting better – quickly.

It’s also worth noting that some spectacular players have been taken everywhere in the Draft. The two-time reigning MVP was the 41st overall pick in 2014. Before a No. 1 overall pick named Kyrie Irving hit the biggest triple in Cavaliers history in 2016, a rookie named Booby Gibson – tabbed with the 42nd overall pick – drilled five of them to send Cleveland to its first NBA Finals in 2007.

As we gear up for June 23 and the possibility of welcoming three new Cavaliers to the fold, here’s a look at the players who’ve been selected in those slots since the turn of the century – with a few familiar names (and a few more you’ve never heard before) …

Year Pick No. 14 No. 39 No. 56
2021 Moses Moody
Arkansas
GSW		 Neemias Queta
Utah State
SAC		 Scottie Lewis
Florida
CHA
2020 Aaron Nesmith
Vanderbilt
BOS		 Elijah Hughes
Syracuse
NOP		 Grant Riler
Charlestown
CHA
2019 Romeo Langford
Indiana
BOS		 Alen Smailagić
Serbia
NOP		 Jaylen Hands
UCLA
LAC
2018 Michael Porter Jr.
Missouri
DEN		 Mitchell Robinson
NYK		 Ray Spalding
Louisville
PHI
2017 Bam Adebayo
Kentucky
MIA		 Jawun Evans
Oklahoma State
PHI		 Jabari Bird
California
BOS
2016 Denzel Valentine
Michigan State
CHI		 David Michineau
NOP		 Daniel Hamilton
UConn
DEN
2015 Cameron Payne
Murray State
OKC		 Juan Pablo Vaulet
Argentina
CHA		 Branden Dawson
Michigan State
NOP
2014 T.J. Warren
N.C. State
PHX		 Jerami Grant
Syracuse
PHI		 Devyn Marble
Iowa
DEN
2013 Shabazz Muhammad
UCLA
UTA		 Jeff Withey
Kansas
POR		 Peyton Siva
Louisville
DET
2012 John Henson
North Carolina
MIL		 Khris Middleton
Texas A&M
DET		 Tomislav Zubčić
Croatia
TOR
2011 Marcus Morris
Kansas
HOU		 Jeremy Tyler
CHA		 Chukwudiebere Maduabum
LAL
2010 Patrick Patterson
Kentucky
HOU		 Landry Fields
Stanford
NYK		 Hamady N'Diaye
Rutgers
MIN
2009 Earl Clark
Louisville
PHO		 Jonas Jerebko
DET		 Ahman Nivins
St. Joseph's
DAL
2008 Anthony Randolph
LSU
GSW		 Sonny Weems
Arkansas
CHI		 Sasha Kaun
Russia
SEA
2007 Al Thornton
Florida State
LAC		 Stanko Barać
MIA		 Ramon Sessions
Nevada
MIL
2006 Ronnie Brewer
Arkansas
UTA		 David Noel
North Carolina
MIL		 Edin Bavcic
Bosnia and Herzegovina
CHA
2005 Rashad McCants
North Carolina
MIN		 Von Wafer
Florida State
LAL		 Amir Johnson
DET
2004 Kris Humphries
Minnesota
UTA		 Albert Miralles
TOR		 Marcus Douthit
Providence
LAL
2003 Luke Ridenour
Oregon
SEA		 Slavko Vranes
Serbia
NYK		 Brandon Hunter
Ohio U
BOS
2002 Fred Jones
Oregon
IND		 Ron Grizzard
Alabama
WAS		 Luis Scola
Argentina
SAS
2001 Troy Murphy
Notre Dame
GSW		 Michael Wright
Arizona
NYK		 Robertas Javtokas
Lithuania
SAS
2000 Mateen Cleaves
Michigan State
DET		 Lavor Postell
St. John's
NYK		 Jaquay Walls
Colorado
IND


