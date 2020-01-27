Daily News- January 27, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kobe Bryant’s death leaves Cleveland Cavaliers in ‘disbelief’ and ‘shock’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA and its fans were saddened by the shocking news that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Southern California.

“We stand in disbelief and shock at the horribly sad news of the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna,” The Cleveland Cavaliers expressed in a statement shortly after receiving confirmation from the league about Bryant’s death. “Emotions and sentiments are very heavy for all of us and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Vanessa and family. As one of the greatest to ever take the court, Kobe also had a very special, inspiring, iconic, global presence with the game of basketball and we will be forever grateful for his impact and miss him greatly.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department responded to reports of a helicopter that crashed into a hillside above Calabasas, Calif. and caught fire, NBC Los Angeles reported. In a news conference Sunday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said authorities believed nine people were killed in the crash, including the pilot. Nobody on the ground, in a remote field off Las Virgenes Road, was hurt. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kobe Bryant had some memorable moments in Cleveland, and against the Cavaliers

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kobe Bryant left one of the greatest legacies in his 20-season NBA career. He was an 18-time All Star, a five-time NBA champion and won the scoring title twice.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California. The night before, he tweeted a congratulations to LeBron James when he passed Bryant to move into third place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

During Bryant’s lengthy career, he had some memorable moments either in the city of Cleveland, or facing off against the Cavaliers. Here are seven of his best moments involving Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.