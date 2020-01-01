Daily News- January 1, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson blocking out trade speculation: ‘It’s the business of basketball'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to wave goodbye to 2019 and turn the page after a decade of ups and downs.

As the new year approaches, and the NBA trade deadline creeps closer, some players inside the locker room are starting to wonder if 2020 will bring about even more change.

"It's the business of basketball," Tristan Thompson said.

Cleveland Cavaliers end 2019 with a whimper, blown out by Toronto Raptors 117-97

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- New Year’s Eve is a night of celebration.

At least, it was for Toronto. The home team gave their raucous fans plenty to enjoy on Tuesday night with a decisive 117-97 win -- a perfect way to kick off the bash.

The first quarter was tightly contested, the Cavs looking to spoil Toronto's party. But after 10 lead changes and five ties early on, the Raptors grabbed control in the second quarter -- when the Cavs turned to their recently-altered bench unit -- eventually built a 21-point lead and cruised to another victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ success in new year will be defined by Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.: ‘There’s a lot of promise’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- As the clocked ticked toward 10 p.m., two hours away from ringing in the new year, Tristan Thompson paused from his locker inside Scotiabank Arena, contemplated and smirked when asked about what stood out most in 2019.

"The new faces," Thompson said. "Young guys getting better. We added some good young pieces. I'm happy. I'm happy with our young guys. They want to learn, they want to be great and they're going to keep pushing day in and day out."

