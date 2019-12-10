Daily News- December 10, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein chats with Philadelphia’s Brett Brown about how to get through rebuild

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Following Saturday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein met with the opposing coach for a brief chat on the floor -- as usual.

Only this interaction with Philly’s Brett Brown was a bit more meaningful.

“I said, ‘I know you went through this in your first year.' He said, ‘No I didn’t go through it for one year. I went through it for three years.’ It was comforting but not comforting at the same time," Beilein said. “I would’ve liked for him to say one year. Three years was a little bit much. It’s a tough situation." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tristan Thompson tries to back up words, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Boston Celtics 110-88

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- In a season where plenty for the Cleveland Cavaliers has fluctuated -- their overall play, attitude, energy -- there has been one constant: Tristan Thompson.

The veteran and NBA champion tried to back up his words from early Monday morning. Only Thompson didn’t get nearly enough help. The Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, 110-88, on Monday night. It’s Cleveland’s seventh straight loss and 13th in the last 14 games.

“He does it every night,” Cavs coach John Beilein said following the loss. “You think about how many touches he gets compared to how many times he goes after the backboard. That’s exactly where you couldn’t ask for more from Tristan right now, and he’s giving us everything he’s got.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Time to change the starting lineup and split Darius Garland and Collin Sexton -- for now

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

BOSTON -- There’s a word often used for doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting it to yield different results: Insanity.

It feels the Cleveland Cavaliers have reached that point. It’s time to shake things up.

Head coach John Beilein has changed outfits, going with a tie one game and then no tie. That hasn’t done the trick. He’s slightly altered his rotation -- randomly using Brandon Knight to provide an offensive lift, giving Jordan Clarkson some opportunities at point guard, even increasing the workload for rookie Kevin Porter Jr. Beilein’s tweaked the offense, letting Cedi Osman be a playmaker, adding more double drags, post-ups and trying to funnel things through five-time All-Star Kevin Love. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

