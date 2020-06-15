Daily News- June 15, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

NBA Mock Draft 2020: Where LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman could land in October

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Now that the NBA has outlined its plans to restart its season, which does not include the Cavaliers, the draft can now become in focus for the franchise.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, with a lottery to determine the order on Aug. 25. That will follow an eight-game regular season in Orlando to determine the 16-team playoffs and also shift the lottery odds for a handful of teams.

The odds are set for this season's bottom eight teams, who did not receive an invitation to Orlando. The Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves each have a 14 percent chance at the top pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Final Thoughts: The Indians’ familiar path to Carson Tucker

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: theathletic.com

Twenty-seven thoughts on the Indians’ first-round pick, the Cavs being left out of the restart and the involvement of Cleveland’s sports leaders in social justice movements …

1. Six years ago, when the Indians were scouting Cole Tucker in advance of the 2014 draft, his father, Jackie, made a prediction.

2. “You’ll be back,” he told Indians area scout Jon Heuerman. “I have a 12-year-old who you will be back to talk to me about.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' 21-year-old Collin Sexton plans to coach when playing career ends

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

Collin Sexton, just 21 years old, already knows exactly what he wants to do when his basketball career ends.

The Cavaliers second-year guard and eighth overall pick of the 2018 plans to transition into coaching when he no longer has that lightning quick first step to the hoop, when time robs him of the skills he began to flash before the novel coronavirus ended the 2019-20 season for the Cavs and seven other teams that are not part of the NBA’s restart plan next month.

“I love that part,” Sexton said on a recent Zoom conference. “Just growing up, seeing my dad coach and my brother coach as well. It just gives me the joy they used to have helping kids no matter what the age was.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Thompson returning to Cavaliers looking more realistic

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: SI.com

Tristan Thompson is the longest-tenured member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and it's never been any secret they want to keep it that way.

But now comes an offseason of decision, as Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent. That means he veteran center can sign with anyone, without the Cavs being due any compensation.

He can also re-sign with the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.