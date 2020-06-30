Daily News- June 30, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers to sign free agent Jordan Bell, convert two-way contract of Dean Wade to multi-year deal, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers made a pair of moves before Tuesday night’s deadline, bringing their NBA roster to a maximum of 15 players.

League sources tell cleveland.com the Cavaliers agreed to a two-year contract with free agent forward Jordan Bell and converted the two-way pact of forward Dean Wade into a multi-year deal.

Wade, who originally signed a two-way with the Cavaliers after going undrafted out of Kansas State in 2019, will fill one of the two open roster spots. Bell, a 2017 second-round pick who spent his first few seasons with the Golden State Warriors before signing in Minnesota as a restricted free agent in 2019 and then finishing the 2019-20 campaign in Memphis, will take the other. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to host Cavs, Monsters youth camps with coronavirus protocols

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse announced plans to hold youth summer camps for basketball and hockey in July and August amid coronavirus restrictions.

The FieldHouse has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the NBA suspending play on March 11. The basketball and hockey clinics had been planned at multiple locations around Ohio, but now will be held at the downtown Cleveland arena.

Cavs Academy, the Cavaliers’ youth basketball program, will feature 24 two-hour clinics for boys and girls ages 7-17. The series starts on July 20 and runs through Aug. 6. A maximum of 30 participants will be allowed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

