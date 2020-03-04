Shorthanded Celts Spoil Sexton's Big Night

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Neither team lined up with a full squad on Wednesday night in Cleveland, but Boston had just a little more in the tank down the stretch, spoiling Collin Sexton’s career night and to send the Wine & Gold to their fourth straight loss.
The Celtics – playing without Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward – couldn’t quite pull away from the Cavaliers – playing without Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond, Darius Garland (and Kevin Porter Jr. after the first period) – but they made just enough plays to ward off Sexton’s furious charge, handing Cleveland the 112-106 defeat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, but continued to claw their way back – taking the lead briefly at two points after intermission. Boston did still have two of their regulars – Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, and that duo pushed the Celtics over the top late.
Sexton has been outstanding all season, but he’s been exceptional over the last four games.
Other than a 16-point effort in Saturday’s loss to the Pacers, the second-year starter from Alabama has tallied at least 30-points in three of his last four games, including a career-best 41 points on Wednesday night – going 17-for-30 from the floor, including 3-of-9 from long-range and 4-of-4 from the stripe.
Sexton kept the pressure on Boston all night – scoring 23 of his 41 points in the second stanza, including 11 in the final period.
With Thompson and Drummond on the shelf, the Cavaliers got big performances from their big men, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., each of whom doubled-up in the loss.
Love finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds, going 9-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, adding four assists and a blocked shot. Nance tallied his 11th double-double of the season – tallying 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting, drilling a pair of three-pointers and leading both squads with 15 boards and four steals.
Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, but he struggled from the floor on Wednesday – finishing with 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Matthew Dellavedova, who got the start against Boston, took the collar in 35 minutes of work – going 0-for-8 from the field, 0-of-5 from long-distance.
Kevin Porter Jr. took a shot to the head on a rebound scrum in the second period and never came out of the locker room in the second half, logging just 10 minutes in the loss.
Jayson Tatum, who missed the Celtics’ Tuesday night loss to Brooklyn, bounced back on Wednesday – leading Boston with 32 points, adding nine boards, a team-high six assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Semi Ojeleye led the Celtics reserves with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three-point range as Boston’s second unit outscored Cleveland’s, 43-7.
The Cavs first two baskets of the game were something out of the dunk contest. Larry Nance Jr. skied for the one handed put back slam and Collin Sexton threw down a two handed jam off a nice pass from Kevin Love.
The Celtics kept the Cavs at arm’s length for most of the night – running out to a double-digit lead before half and leading by a half-dozen at the break. But in what proved to be a tight contest, neither team outscored the other by more than five points in any period.
Wednesday’s affair really didn’t get out of hand until the closing moments.
With just under three minutes to play, the Cavaliers trailed by just a single point, 98-97. But two free throws by Marcus Smart, followed by back-to-back bombs from Semi Ojeleye and Smart capped a quick 7-0 run that put the Cavaliers in an eight-point bind with 1:27 to play.
Cleveland cut it to four on Collin Sexton’s three-pointer with 13.7 to play, but could get no closer.
120 … points that Collin Sexton has scored over his last four games, shooting .554 from the floor (46-of-83) and an even .500 from long-range (14-of-28) over that stretch.
The Young Bull has now scored in double-figures in 33 straight games, has topped the 20-point plateau in 53 games, has four games of 30-plus and posted his first 40-point effort on Wednesday night against Boston.
Kevin Love, on Collin Sexton’s rapid improvement …
”He just continues to have so much confidence on (the offensive) end. So he’s really, really flying and I think things are slowing down for him as well. But there were even times tonight when he got into the lane, he kicked that ball out to Cedi (Osman), got his sixth assist – so that’s just the type of player he is. He continues to get better and he’s a guy that nobody is going to outwork. I think you’ve continued to see that through this year and (he) just continues to get better.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Cavaliers close out their longest remaining homestand of the season with a weekend back-to-back – welcoming Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Saturday night followed by a Sunday evening visit from the Spurs.
The Wine & Gold then hit the road for much of the rest of the schedule – playing 14 of their final 18 away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beginning with a Central Division matchup next Tuesday night in Chicago. From there, the Cavs visit Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando and Indiana.