Shorthanded Celts Spoil Sexton's Big Night

Posted: Mar 04, 2020

WRAP-UP

Neither team lined up with a full squad on Wednesday night in Cleveland, but Boston had just a little more in the tank down the stretch, spoiling Collin Sexton’s career night and to send the Wine & Gold to their fourth straight loss.

The Celtics – playing without Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward – couldn’t quite pull away from the Cavaliers – playing without Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond, Darius Garland (and Kevin Porter Jr. after the first period) – but they made just enough plays to ward off Sexton’s furious charge, handing Cleveland the 112-106 defeat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, but continued to claw their way back – taking the lead briefly at two points after intermission. Boston did still have two of their regulars – Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, and that duo pushed the Celtics over the top late.

Sexton has been outstanding all season, but he’s been exceptional over the last four games.

Other than a 16-point effort in Saturday’s loss to the Pacers, the second-year starter from Alabama has tallied at least 30-points in three of his last four games, including a career-best 41 points on Wednesday night – going 17-for-30 from the floor, including 3-of-9 from long-range and 4-of-4 from the stripe.

Sexton kept the pressure on Boston all night – scoring 23 of his 41 points in the second stanza, including 11 in the final period.

With Thompson and Drummond on the shelf, the Cavaliers got big performances from their big men, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., each of whom doubled-up in the loss.

Love finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds, going 9-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, adding four assists and a blocked shot. Nance tallied his 11th double-double of the season – tallying 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting, drilling a pair of three-pointers and leading both squads with 15 boards and four steals.

Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, but he struggled from the floor on Wednesday – finishing with 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Matthew Dellavedova, who got the start against Boston, took the collar in 35 minutes of work – going 0-for-8 from the field, 0-of-5 from long-distance.

Kevin Porter Jr. took a shot to the head on a rebound scrum in the second period and never came out of the locker room in the second half, logging just 10 minutes in the loss.

Jayson Tatum, who missed the Celtics’ Tuesday night loss to Brooklyn, bounced back on Wednesday – leading Boston with 32 points, adding nine boards, a team-high six assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Semi Ojeleye led the Celtics reserves with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three-point range as Boston’s second unit outscored Cleveland’s, 43-7.

HIGHLIGHT

The Cavs first two baskets of the game were something out of the dunk contest. Larry Nance Jr. skied for the one handed put back slam and Collin Sexton threw down a two handed jam off a nice pass from Kevin Love.

TURNING POINT

The Celtics kept the Cavs at arm’s length for most of the night – running out to a double-digit lead before half and leading by a half-dozen at the break. But in what proved to be a tight contest, neither team outscored the other by more than five points in any period.

Wednesday’s affair really didn’t get out of hand until the closing moments.

With just under three minutes to play, the Cavaliers trailed by just a single point, 98-97. But two free throws by Marcus Smart, followed by back-to-back bombs from Semi Ojeleye and Smart capped a quick 7-0 run that put the Cavaliers in an eight-point bind with 1:27 to play.

Cleveland cut it to four on Collin Sexton’s three-pointer with 13.7 to play, but could get no closer.

BY THE NUMBERS

120 … points that Collin Sexton has scored over his last four games, shooting .554 from the floor (46-of-83) and an even .500 from long-range (14-of-28) over that stretch.

The Young Bull has now scored in double-figures in 33 straight games, has topped the 20-point plateau in 53 games, has four games of 30-plus and posted his first 40-point effort on Wednesday night against Boston.

QUOTABLE

Kevin Love, on Collin Sexton’s rapid improvement …

”He just continues to have so much confidence on (the offensive) end. So he’s really, really flying and I think things are slowing down for him as well. But there were even times tonight when he got into the lane, he kicked that ball out to Cedi (Osman), got his sixth assist – so that’s just the type of player he is. He continues to get better and he’s a guy that nobody is going to outwork. I think you’ve continued to see that through this year and (he) just continues to get better.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers close out their longest remaining homestand of the season with a weekend back-to-back – welcoming Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Saturday night followed by a Sunday evening visit from the Spurs.

The Wine & Gold then hit the road for much of the rest of the schedule – playing 14 of their final 18 away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beginning with a Central Division matchup next Tuesday night in Chicago. From there, the Cavs visit Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando and Indiana.

FOX Sports Ohio Listen In: Coach Bickerstaff

Listen in as FOX Sports Ohio mic'd up Head Coach J.B. Bickertaff during Wednesdays game against the Boston Celtics

Cavs vs Celtics - March 4, 2020

FOX Sports Ohio Listen In: Coach Bickerstaff
FOX Sports Ohio Listen In: Coach Bickerstaff

Listen in as FOX Sports Ohio mic'd up Head Coach J.B. Bickertaff during Wednesdays game against the Boston Celtics
Mar 4, 2020  |  02:07
Cavs vs Celtics Postgame: Collin Sexton
Cavs vs Celtics Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 4, 2020  |  04:23
Cavs vs Celtics Postgame: Kevin Love
Cavs vs Celtics Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 4, 2020  |  05:30
Cavs vs Celtics Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff
Cavs vs Celtics Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 4, 2020  |  10:03
GAME RECAP: Celtics 112, Cavaliers 106
GAME RECAP: Celtics 112, Cavaliers 106

Jayson Tatum scores 32 points and 9 rebounds Wednesday night as Boston beat Cleveland, 112-106.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:01
Love's Clutch And-One Opportunity
Love's Clutch And-One Opportunity

Kevin Love makes a jumper while getting fouled to earn a trip to the line for a three point play opportunity, where he converts the free throw.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:09
Sexton's Floater Gives Him a New Career-High
Sexton's Floater Gives Him a New Career-High

One game after scoring a career-high 32 points, Collin Sexton breaks that personal mark with scoring 34 midway through the fourth quarter against Boston.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:14
Nance's Beautiful Pass Sets Up Cedi for Three
Nance's Beautiful Pass Sets Up Cedi for Three

Larry Nance Jr. sends a quick and accurate pass to Cedi Osman in the corner who cans the three ball to give the Cavs the lead.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:18
Nance Recovers Loose Ball, Dunks it Home with Two Hands
Nance Recovers Loose Ball, Dunks it Home with Two Hands

After Boston blocked his first shot attempt, Larry Nance Jr. grabbed the loose ball and finished off the play with a wide open dunk.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:18
Love's Dime to Collin Sexton
Love's Dime to Collin Sexton

Kevin Love bounces a pass in stride to Collin Sexton who converts the lay-up in the paint.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:17
LNJ's Slick Move Leads to Dunk
LNJ's Slick Move Leads to Dunk

Larry Nance Jr. gets into the paint, puts a move on to get open, and dunks it home in the third quarter.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:16
Sexton Can't Be Stopped on this Baseline Drive
Sexton Can't Be Stopped on this Baseline Drive

Collin Sexton drives baseline and takes and makes a tough lay-up late in the shot clock.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:16
KLove Nails Three From Way Outside
KLove Nails Three From Way Outside

Kevin Love cans a three ball from well beyond the arc in the second quarter against Boston.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:09
Daniel
Daniel "Booby" Gibson Remembers His Playoff Heroics

Cavaliers legend Daniel "Booby" Gibson remembers his hot shooting night in Game 6 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, a Cavs win which sent the franchise to its first ever NBA Finals appearance.
Mar 4, 2020  |  01:57
Delly Throws it Up Top to Dean Wade for the Oop
Delly Throws it Up Top to Dean Wade for the Oop

Matthew Dellavedova assists Dean Wade on an ally-oop late in the first quarter against the Celtics.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:13
Nance Steals and Scores
Nance Steals and Scores

Larry Nance Jr. steals the ball on defense and goes coast-to-coast with it to convert a lay-up on the other end.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:09
KPJ Threads the Needle with Great Pass
KPJ Threads the Needle with Great Pass

Kevin Porter Jr. hits Larry Nance Jr. inside with a perfect pass between the defense for a great assist.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:17
Feat. Highlight: CLE's Early Dunks
Feat. Highlight: CLE's Early Dunks

Larry Nance Jr. slams home a one-handed put-back dunk and Collin Sexton makes a great cut in the lane and slams with two hands for the Cavs first two baskets of the game.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:30
Must-See: Collin Sexton scores career-high 41
Must-See: Collin Sexton scores career-high 41

Collin Sexton scores a career-high of 41 points Wednesday night versus Boston.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:01
Highlights: Kevin Love | Cavaliers vs. Celtics
Highlights: Kevin Love | Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Kevin Love scores 26 points and 14 rebound Wednesday night versus Boston.
Mar 4, 2020  |  00:01
Cavs vs. Celtics Shootaround: Collin Sexton
Cavs vs. Celtics Shootaround: Collin Sexton

Cavs guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Wednesday's shootaroud at Cleveland Clinic Courts in preparation for the Boston Celtics.
Mar 4, 2020  |  07:24
