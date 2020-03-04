Shorthanded Celts Spoil Sexton's Big Night

WRAP-UP

Neither team lined up with a full squad on Wednesday night in Cleveland, but Boston had just a little more in the tank down the stretch, spoiling Collin Sexton’s career night and to send the Wine & Gold to their fourth straight loss.

The Celtics – playing without Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward – couldn’t quite pull away from the Cavaliers – playing without Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond, Darius Garland (and Kevin Porter Jr. after the first period) – but they made just enough plays to ward off Sexton’s furious charge, handing Cleveland the 112-106 defeat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, but continued to claw their way back – taking the lead briefly at two points after intermission. Boston did still have two of their regulars – Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, and that duo pushed the Celtics over the top late.

Sexton has been outstanding all season, but he’s been exceptional over the last four games.

Other than a 16-point effort in Saturday’s loss to the Pacers, the second-year starter from Alabama has tallied at least 30-points in three of his last four games, including a career-best 41 points on Wednesday night – going 17-for-30 from the floor, including 3-of-9 from long-range and 4-of-4 from the stripe.

Sexton kept the pressure on Boston all night – scoring 23 of his 41 points in the second stanza, including 11 in the final period.

With Thompson and Drummond on the shelf, the Cavaliers got big performances from their big men, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., each of whom doubled-up in the loss.

Love finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds, going 9-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, adding four assists and a blocked shot. Nance tallied his 11th double-double of the season – tallying 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting, drilling a pair of three-pointers and leading both squads with 15 boards and four steals.

Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, but he struggled from the floor on Wednesday – finishing with 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Matthew Dellavedova, who got the start against Boston, took the collar in 35 minutes of work – going 0-for-8 from the field, 0-of-5 from long-distance.

Kevin Porter Jr. took a shot to the head on a rebound scrum in the second period and never came out of the locker room in the second half, logging just 10 minutes in the loss.

Jayson Tatum, who missed the Celtics’ Tuesday night loss to Brooklyn, bounced back on Wednesday – leading Boston with 32 points, adding nine boards, a team-high six assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Semi Ojeleye led the Celtics reserves with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three-point range as Boston’s second unit outscored Cleveland’s, 43-7.