Cavs Take MLK Day Thriller Over Nets

WRAP-UP

At some point this season, people are going to stop being surprised. At some point, they’ll stop questioning whether this team is for real. Because right now, J.B. Bickerstaff’s feisty young squad is right in the thick of the Eastern Conference Playoff mix.

After slaying five of six out West, the Wine and Gold took on a beast of the East – taking on a Nets team that rolled in with the Conference’s second-best record. And in a bare-knuckle brawl on a snowy MLK Day in the squad’s return, the Cavaliers ran their win streak to five with a 111-107 victory over Brooklyn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

As they did out West, the pugnacious Cavaliers knuckled down on the defensive end to get the win – holding the Nets to 19 points on 30 percent shooting, including 0-4 from deep, in the fourth quarter while outscoring Brooklyn, 9-2, over the game’s final 3:43.

Once again, the Wine and Gold had excellent balance on both ends. Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen were outstanding defensively against Kyrie Irving and James Harden, respectively, while the team got 37 points from its bench and featured all five starters in double-figures.

Not long after tipoff, Darius Garland was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week, and he validated that vote immediately – exploding for 12 of his 22 points in the opening period. On the night, Cleveland’s emerging star went 10-of-19 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep, leading both teams with 12 assists to go with a pair of steals.

Okoro followed up with 15 points, his highest offensive output since returning from an elbow injury, going 5-of-7 from the floor, adding a pair of picks and menacing Kyrie Irving on the perimeter down the stretch.

Jarrett Allen notched his 24th double-double of the season on Monday, netting 14 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting to go with a game-high 10 rebounds and team-high two blocks.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 14 points of his own, going 5-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range – his final bomb putting the Cavaliers up for good after James Harden had tied the affair on three free throws with 3:21 remaining.

Kevin Loved continued to excel off the bench – adding 14 points on 3-of-8 shooting, going 7-for-7 from the stripe, adding five boards and five assists in the win.

Cleveland shot 52 percent from the floor, was 19-of-21 from the stripe and committed just two miscues in the final period. The Cavs out-rebounded Brooklyn, 40-35, and were dominant in the paint, outscoring the Nets, 54-34.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.