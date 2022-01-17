Cavs Take MLK Day Thriller Over Nets

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
At some point this season, people are going to stop being surprised. At some point, they’ll stop questioning whether this team is for real. Because right now, J.B. Bickerstaff’s feisty young squad is right in the thick of the Eastern Conference Playoff mix.
After slaying five of six out West, the Wine and Gold took on a beast of the East – taking on a Nets team that rolled in with the Conference’s second-best record. And in a bare-knuckle brawl on a snowy MLK Day in the squad’s return, the Cavaliers ran their win streak to five with a 111-107 victory over Brooklyn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
As they did out West, the pugnacious Cavaliers knuckled down on the defensive end to get the win – holding the Nets to 19 points on 30 percent shooting, including 0-4 from deep, in the fourth quarter while outscoring Brooklyn, 9-2, over the game’s final 3:43.
Once again, the Wine and Gold had excellent balance on both ends. Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen were outstanding defensively against Kyrie Irving and James Harden, respectively, while the team got 37 points from its bench and featured all five starters in double-figures.
Not long after tipoff, Darius Garland was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week, and he validated that vote immediately – exploding for 12 of his 22 points in the opening period. On the night, Cleveland’s emerging star went 10-of-19 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep, leading both teams with 12 assists to go with a pair of steals.
Okoro followed up with 15 points, his highest offensive output since returning from an elbow injury, going 5-of-7 from the floor, adding a pair of picks and menacing Kyrie Irving on the perimeter down the stretch.
Jarrett Allen notched his 24th double-double of the season on Monday, netting 14 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting to go with a game-high 10 rebounds and team-high two blocks.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 14 points of his own, going 5-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range – his final bomb putting the Cavaliers up for good after James Harden had tied the affair on three free throws with 3:21 remaining.
Kevin Loved continued to excel off the bench – adding 14 points on 3-of-8 shooting, going 7-for-7 from the stripe, adding five boards and five assists in the win.
Cleveland shot 52 percent from the floor, was 19-of-21 from the stripe and committed just two miscues in the final period. The Cavs out-rebounded Brooklyn, 40-35, and were dominant in the paint, outscoring the Nets, 54-34.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Isaac Okoro rocks the rim after full pass court from Kevin Love to Darius Garland against the Nets on Monday afternoon.
The fans who braved the Northeast Ohio snowstorm got more than their money’s worth on Monday – witnessing a contest that featured eight ties and 16 lead-changes. And they really enjoyed the final lead-change of the night – with Cleveland hitting afterburners after Brooklyn tied the game with 3:21 to play.
Lauri Markkanen fouled James Harden on a three-point attempt, and Harden drilled all three free throws to knot the affair at 105.
Markkanen atoned quickly, however – splashing home a trifecta of his own to give Cleveland back the lead. Evan Mobley’s dunk with 1:01 remaining on a sweet feed from Darius Garland put the Wine and Gold up two possessions. Kyrie Irving got Brooklyn back to within three, but Isaac Okoro’s pick-six with 16 seconds remaining essentially iced the victory for Cleveland.
By the Numbers - 16.0, 11.4 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring and rebounding averages over the past 10 games since returning from the league’s health and safety protocols. Over that stretch, he’s posted seven double-doubles and is shooting .691 from the floor.
With Monday night’s performance, Allen posted his 24th double-double of the season, good for 3rd-best in the East, and posted his fourth game this season in which he didn’t miss a shot from the floor.
”He’s just an all-around player for us. He literally controls the game for us, he dictates everything. He’s even starting to get some rebounds now. Playmaking, scoring. He does everything for us. It’s great to have him.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Wine and Gold are hot at the right time as they head to the Windy City for a big Wednesday night showdown against DeMar DeRozan and the Conference-leading Bulls.
After their meeting in Chicago, the Cavs play four of their final five games in January, beginning with a Saturday night visit from the Thunder, followed by visits from the Knicks next Monday and the Bucks two nights later.