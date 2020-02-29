Pacers Late Push Sinks Wine & Gold

WRAP-UP

If this Cavaliers season is about growth, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad grew up – albeit in a tough loss – on Saturday night.

The Cavs and Pacers went toe-to-toe in a good old-fashioned Central Division slugfest on Saturday – a game that featured 16 ties and 12 lead-changes – before Indiana finally pulled away late for the 113-104 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After a one-sided loss on Friday night in New Orleans, the Cavaliers tipped off a five-game homestand against the Playoff-bound Pacers – and it was razor-close throughout: Cleveland led by one after one quarter and by two at half before the Pacers tied the affair heading to the fourth.

The song remained the same in that final period. Neither team led by more than a possession through the first seven-plus minutes of the fourth. But three straight jumpers by T.J. Warren and a huge triple from Myles Turner in the final minute sealed the deal – giving the Pacers the 2-1 series lead with the fourth and final matchup slated for March 21 in Indy.

Andre Drummond had easily his best game as a Cavalier, returning to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a sore left calf. On the night, the two-time All-Star led Cleveland with 27 points on 12-of-21 shooting, adding a team-high 13 boards to go with four assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

Kevin Love followed up with 20 points, going 6-of-9 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding a team-high seven assists and a steal.

One of the highlights from the night – and maybe the year – came around the midway point of the third quarter, with Love and Drummond exchanging touchdown passes on consecutive possessions, with Drummond firing a 90-foot outlet pass to a streaking Love for the layup, and Love returning the favor 25 seconds later.

Collin Sexton pitched in with 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting, adding three boards and four assists. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland, had a quiet 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting to go with five helpers and a pair of rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. led all bench scorers with 14 points – going 5-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-6 from deep, to go with two boards, three assists and a team-high two blocks.

T.J. Warren led all scorers with 30 points – eight of those on 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth quarter – and Indy’s big man combo of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner each had a double-double for the Pacers.