Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Pacers Late Push Sinks Wine & Gold

Posted: Feb 29, 2020

WRAP-UP

If this Cavaliers season is about growth, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad grew up – albeit in a tough loss – on Saturday night.

The Cavs and Pacers went toe-to-toe in a good old-fashioned Central Division slugfest on Saturday – a game that featured 16 ties and 12 lead-changes – before Indiana finally pulled away late for the 113-104 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After a one-sided loss on Friday night in New Orleans, the Cavaliers tipped off a five-game homestand against the Playoff-bound Pacers – and it was razor-close throughout: Cleveland led by one after one quarter and by two at half before the Pacers tied the affair heading to the fourth.

The song remained the same in that final period. Neither team led by more than a possession through the first seven-plus minutes of the fourth. But three straight jumpers by T.J. Warren and a huge triple from Myles Turner in the final minute sealed the deal – giving the Pacers the 2-1 series lead with the fourth and final matchup slated for March 21 in Indy.

Andre Drummond had easily his best game as a Cavalier, returning to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a sore left calf. On the night, the two-time All-Star led Cleveland with 27 points on 12-of-21 shooting, adding a team-high 13 boards to go with four assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

Kevin Love followed up with 20 points, going 6-of-9 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding a team-high seven assists and a steal.

One of the highlights from the night – and maybe the year – came around the midway point of the third quarter, with Love and Drummond exchanging touchdown passes on consecutive possessions, with Drummond firing a 90-foot outlet pass to a streaking Love for the layup, and Love returning the favor 25 seconds later.

Collin Sexton pitched in with 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting, adding three boards and four assists. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland, had a quiet 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting to go with five helpers and a pair of rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. led all bench scorers with 14 points – going 5-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-6 from deep, to go with two boards, three assists and a team-high two blocks.

T.J. Warren led all scorers with 30 points – eight of those on 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth quarter – and Indy’s big man combo of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner each had a double-double for the Pacers.

HIGHLIGHT

An Andre Drummond block on defense leads to a Cavs fast break that Cedi Osman finishes off with a two handed dunk in transition.

TURNING POINT

Saturday night’s contest was tight throughout. Neither team led by double-digits at any point during the game.

The fourth quarter was just as close, with neither team leading by more than three until T.J. Warren’s pullup with 3:32 to play in regulation put the Pacers up five, 104-99. Andre Drummond’s dunk got the Cavs back to within three, but Warren canned two more jumpers to put Indiana up seven, 108-101, with 2:17 to play.

Kevin Love hit a triple on Cleveland’s next possession to get the Cavaliers back within striking distance. But with 59 seconds to play – as he did two nights earlier in a home win over Portland – Myles Turner drained a three-pointer that rattled around the rim and in to give the Pacers enough breathing room to take the cake.

BY THE NUMBERS

46 … double-doubles that Andre Drummond has posted so far this season – tying him with his opponent on Saturday night, Domantas Sabonis, for the second-best mark in the NBA.

Since 2012-13, Drummond has now tallied 406 double-doubles, most in the NBA over that stretch and 87 more than his next-closest competitor, Houston’s Russell Westbrook.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on what the Pacers did to seal the deal on Saturday …

"I think they did a really good job executing their stuff down the stretch and their guys, (T.J.) Warren got to a spot quite a bit, they had some really good looks. I think you know defensively, we could have put a little more pressure on him. Got into him a little bit more, been a little bit higher in our pick and rolls to try to you know stymie that a little bit, but give them credit, they got to their spots and made shots."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers longest remaining homestand of the season rolls on, with Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz making their lone stop to Cleveland on Monday night.

On Wednesday night, the Jayson Tatum and the Celtics make their final visit to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse followed by a Saturday night visit from Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The homestand wraps up the following night when the Spurs come to town.

From there, it’s a six-game road trip – taking the Wine & Gold to Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando and Indiana.

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Andre Drummond

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Pacers - February 29, 2020

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Andre Drummond
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Andre Drummond

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 29, 2020  |  03:05
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.

Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 29, 2020  |  03:36
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 29, 2020  |  03:57
Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pacers Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 29, 2020  |  06:39
Drummond's Powerful Two-Handed Slam
Now Playing

Drummond's Powerful Two-Handed Slam

Andre Drummond dunks home a powerful two-handed jam late in the fourth quarter against Indiana.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:11
Love Feeds Nance Inside for Slam Dunk
Now Playing

Love Feeds Nance Inside for Slam Dunk

Kevin Love puts a pass inside to Larry Nance Jr. who gets free for a moment and dunks it home.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:10
KPJ Hangs in the Air and Scores
Now Playing

KPJ Hangs in the Air and Scores

Kevin Porter Jr. grabs the loose ball in transition, rises, and scores around a Pacers defender.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:12
Garland Hesitates, Hits Reverse Lay-Up
Now Playing

Garland Hesitates, Hits Reverse Lay-Up

Darius Garland breaks out a great hesitation move to lose his defender then drives baseline for a reverse lay-in.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:10
Drummond, Love Trade Outlet Passes
Now Playing

Drummond, Love Trade Outlet Passes

Andre Drummond fires an outlet pass to Kevin Love and on the next possession, Love returns the favor, assisting to Drummond with a long pass.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:34
Drummond Steals, Sexton Scores
Now Playing

Drummond Steals, Sexton Scores

Andre Drummond gets the steal on defense and Collin Sexton hits a lay-up on the other end for a great all-around sequence by the Cavs.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:08
GAME RECAP: Pacers 113, Cavaliers 104
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pacers 113, Cavaliers 104

TJ Warren had a game-high 30 points in the Pacers win over the Cavaliers.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:01
Drummond's Strong And-One
Now Playing

Drummond's Strong And-One

Andre Drummond gets going downhill and is hard to stop! He gets fouled while going up for a lay-up and finishes through contact to earn a trip to the line.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:11
Feat. Highlight: Cedi's Fastbreak Dunk
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Cedi's Fastbreak Dunk

Kevin Porter Jr. blocks the Indiana shot in defense and fires an accurate pass to Cedi Osman who runs the floor and flushes it on the fast break.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:09
Sexton Shows Off Strength on His Way to the Hoop
Now Playing

Sexton Shows Off Strength on His Way to the Hoop

Collin Sexton goes coast-to-coast and finishes through a defender as he scores a tough basket in transition.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:14
Cavs Great Passing Leads to Triple
Now Playing

Cavs Great Passing Leads to Triple

Kevin Love finds Larry Nance Jr. who finds Kevin Porter Jr. with a behind-the-back pass, as KPJ nails the three ball.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:10
Kevin Love Feeds Kevin Porter for Two Handed Dunk
Now Playing

Kevin Love Feeds Kevin Porter for Two Handed Dunk

Kevin Love makes a quick bounce pass in stride to Kevin Porter Jr. who throw it down with two hands.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:07
Love's Quick Spin Move Turns Into Two Points
Now Playing

Love's Quick Spin Move Turns Into Two Points

Kevin Love spins on his defender, pump fakes, and scores with ease in the paint against the Pacers.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:11
Darius Garland Converts Tough Floater
Now Playing

Darius Garland Converts Tough Floater

Darius Garland gets inside and scores a tough floater in the lane.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:11
Drummond Scores First Six Cleveland Points
Now Playing

Drummond Scores First Six Cleveland Points

Andre Drummond gets off to a hot start, scoring Cleveland's first six points of the game.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:34
Highlights: Andre Drummond | Cavaliers vs. Pacers
Now Playing

Highlights: Andre Drummond | Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Andre Drummond put up 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Cavaliers loss to the Pacers.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:01
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter