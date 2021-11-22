Nets Squeeze By Wine & Gold

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers got a pair of bigs back for their Monday rematch with the Nets – and both made an immediate difference – but Cleveland couldn’t close the deal down the stretch and fell for the fourth straight occasion.
The Cavaliers led by a dozen points early in the third quarter, but went cold to close period as Brooklyn pulled away late – handing the Wine & Gold the 117-112 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
After missing the previous nine games under the league’s health and safety protocol, Lauri Markkanen returned to the starting lineup. Jarrett Allen, who was out with a non-COVID-related illness, also returned after a three-game layoff.
Both players made an impact – with Markkanen finishing with 22 points and eight boards and Allen doubling-up with 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds (three fewer than the Nets starting lineup combined).
Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points on 9-for-27 shooting, adding a team-high 11 assists, but collided with James Harden going for a loose ball and was forced to leave the game for just over six minutes. That’s when Brooklyn made its move – dropping the Cavaliers for the second time in six days.
Ricky Rubio finished with 16 points off the bench, and his three-pointer with just under two minutes to play got Cleveland to within one, 109-108, but LaMarcus Aldridge scored on a tip-in on Brooklyn’s next possession and a James Johnson layup after a missed three-point attempt by Isaac Okoro put the Nets up five with 1:08 to go.
Okoro was aggressive on the offensive end for the Cavaliers on Monday – finishing with 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding four boards, two steals and a pair of assists while keeping James Harden relatively in check for most of the night.
Despite topping the century mark for the first time in seven games, the Cavaliers shot just 39 percent from the floor and 32 percent from long-range. They did, however, go 26-for-29 from the stripe and outrebounded the Nets, 53-42. But 15 turnovers that led to 21 Brooklyn points proved too much to overcome against Steve Nash’s heavyweight squad.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland finds Jarrett Allen off of the fast break, Allen slams it down.
The turning point of Monday’s game was the third quarter. Actually, the second half of the third quarter.
The Cavs led by 11 at intermission and took a dozen-point lead on Isaac Okoro’s bomb with 6:31 to play in the period. But a bucket by Kevin Durant followed by a Patty Mills triple got the Nets to within a touchdown on their next two possessions.
From there, Brooklyn went on an 11-4 run to tie the game on Cam Thomas’ three-point play then took a two-point edge into the fourth quarter on Thomas’ pullup to close the period.
By the Numbers - 10 … career games of at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and a block that Jarrett Allen has accumulated over the course of his career – playing in his 300th game as a pro on Monday night against his old squad.
Monday’s performance was also the eighth double-double of the season for Allen, who’s averaging career-bests in scoring (14.6ppg) and rebounding (11.2rpg).
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After falling on Monday night against Brooklyn, the Wine & Gold wrap up their four-game homestand this week – welcoming the white-hot Suns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thanksgiving eve before closing out the extended stay against Orlando on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers close out the month of November when they tip off a three-game road trip on Monday night against the Mavericks in Dallas before traveling to South Beach, where they’ll try to snap a 20-game losing streak in Miami on Wednesday. Cleveland closes out the roadie the following Friday night against Bradley Beal and the Wizards in D.C.