Cavs Drop Second Straight on the Road

The Cavs never found a rhythm versus Houston, trailed from early in the second quarter to drop the second straight on the road with a final score of 115-104. Cleveland shot 51% field goals but just 56% free throws. They went 7-21 on 3-point field goals. Meanwhile, Wood and Green of the Rockets hit a combined 42 points. Houston hit 14 three point field goals and 23 total field goals. Cleveland now has a 15-53 all-time record in Houston.

For the Cavs: Evan Mobley hit a career-high 29 points, 12-20 field goals, 12 rebounds (5 offensive rebounds), 2 assists and a steal. Kevin Love hit 21 points, 8-20 field goals, a game-high 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block. Cedi Osman got 13 points, 5-12 field goals, and 3-6 3 point field goals. Jarrett Allen hit 11 points, 5-7 field goals, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. Isaac Okoro got 11pts, 5-7 field goals, 2 rebounds, and a block. Brandon Goodwin got a game-high 8 assists.

