Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Drop Second Straight on the Road

Posted: Feb 02, 2022

RECAP

The Cavs never found a rhythm versus Houston, trailed from early in the second quarter to drop the second straight on the road with a final score of 115-104. Cleveland shot 51% field goals but just 56% free throws. They went 7-21 on 3-point field goals. Meanwhile, Wood and Green of the Rockets hit a combined 42 points. Houston hit 14 three point field goals and 23 total field goals. Cleveland now has a 15-53 all-time record in Houston.

For the Cavs: Evan Mobley hit a career-high 29 points, 12-20 field goals, 12 rebounds (5 offensive rebounds), 2 assists and a steal. Kevin Love hit 21 points, 8-20 field goals, a game-high 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block. Cedi Osman got 13 points, 5-12 field goals, and 3-6 3 point field goals. Jarrett Allen hit 11 points, 5-7 field goals, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. Isaac Okoro got 11pts, 5-7 field goals, 2 rebounds, and a block. Brandon Goodwin got a game-high 8 assists.

Full recap to come.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

Cavs vs Pelicans - Verizon Game Rewind

The Cavs came home for one game and took down the Pelicans by three on Monday night in Cleveland. Check out the highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs vs Pelicans - January 31, 2022

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs Pelicans - Verizon Game Rewind
Now Playing

Cavs vs Pelicans - Verizon Game Rewind

The Cavs came home for one game and took down the Pelicans by three on Monday night in Cleveland. Check out the highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Feb 1, 2022  |  04:41
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Brandon Goodwin
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Brandon Goodwin

Cavs guard Brandon Goodwin spoke with the media following Monday's win against the Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 1, 2022  |  08:55
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavs forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday's win against the Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 1, 2022  |  11:46
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Monday's win against the Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 1, 2022  |  07:18
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Monday's win against the Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 1, 2022  |  05:32
Jarrett Allen Throws it Down Late!
Now Playing

Jarrett Allen Throws it Down Late!

After a missed shot, Jarrett Allen grabs the rebound in the paint and puts down a one handed jam in traffic to put an exclamation mark on the game.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:18
Love's Turnaround Jumper Ties it
Now Playing

Love's Turnaround Jumper Ties it

Down two, Kevin Love back down his defender, spins, turns, and hits a jumper to tie it late.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:13
What a Sequence from the Cavs
Now Playing

What a Sequence from the Cavs

Kevin Love knocks down the triple and Lamar Stevens gets a steal on the Pelicans next possession which leads to a Brandon Goodwin fast break lay-up for a quick 5-0 burst in the fourth.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:42
Cavs Run the Perfect Fast Break
Now Playing

Cavs Run the Perfect Fast Break

A Kevin Love rebound and outlet pass to Isaac Okoro who passes ahead to a wide open Jarrett Allen for the easy two-handed dunk puts a cap on this great break.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:16
Cedi, Jarrett Link-Up for the Ally-Oop
Now Playing

Cedi, Jarrett Link-Up for the Ally-Oop

Cedi Osman lobs a pass upstairs for Jarrett Allen, who makes the one-handed catch and throws it down for an early highlight in the second half.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:11
Mobley Drops Dime to a Cutting Rondo
Now Playing

Mobley Drops Dime to a Cutting Rondo

Evan Mobley gets swarmed inside and passes out of traffic to a cutting Rajon Rondo who catches and scores an easy lay-up at the rim.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:08
Feat. Highlight: Stevens' Tough Take
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Stevens' Tough Take

Lamar Stevens drives inside, jump stops, and scores a lay-up around and over his defender for two in the second quarter.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:24
Mobley Hits And-One Jumper
Now Playing

Mobley Hits And-One Jumper

Evan Mobley knocks down a jump shot while getting fouled to earn a trip to the line for the three-point play.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:19
Cedi's Spin and Score
Now Playing

Cedi's Spin and Score

Cedi Osman backs down his defender and spins baseline to get free and score an early lay-up early in the first quarter.
Jan 31, 2022  |  00:08
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter