22 Pics for Zizic's 22nd Birthday

Now in his sophomore season with the Cavaliers, Ante Zizic continues to show progress in his young professional career.

Last season, the 6-foot-11 Croatian joined the Wine & Gold on their fourth-straight Finals trip before getting some extra work in overseas and in Las Vegas during the 2018 Summer League.

One of the first players in the gym on practice days, Zizic is a tremendously hard worker and is learning alongside fellow big men Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. as his second season moves along. At just 22, Ante is working to become one of the toughest centers in the Association and doesn't seem to be that far away from realizing his goal.