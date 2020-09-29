The Comeback Kid



Dylan Windler Looks to Bounce Back After Being Sidelined as a Rookie

Imagine being so skilled at something that you’ve been chosen as one of the 450 very best in your profession on the planet.

Now imagine the opportunity to show that skill completely taken from you for over a year-and-a-half.

That’s what Cavaliers sophomore Dylan Windler has been working his way through. And of the guys currently competing in the Cavs downtown bubble, it’s probably fair to say that none of them is more eager than Windler for the 2020-21 season to finally tip off.

The last time Windler played true, competitive, full-uniform basketball – not including his dual Summer League sessions with Cleveland (now 14 months removed) – was in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, going off for 35 points and 11 boards with his Belmont Bruins nearly pulling off the upset, falling to Maryland in a 79-77 heartbreaker.

Again – imagine that that was your last game. It’s no wonder Windler nearly jumped out of the gym on a demonstrative dunk last week in the downtown bubble, with his teammates going nuts in full appreciation of the exhausting rehab it took to get there.

”We were running a little 5-on-0 and he got a cut to the basket and dunked it, and everyone went crazy for him because they know how bad he wanted to be out there,” smiled Collin Sexton.

”I think what’s great about our team,” said GM Koby Altman. “Our team has that feel and knows that when (Windler) does things like that, we over-amplify it. It was a pretty cool scene. But he’s built for this. He hasn’t been hurt in his entire life, so it’s hard. It’s hard to be out that long.

”He’s excited to be back doing his thing.”

Of the three first rounders Cleveland drafted in 2019, Windler was the only one to suit up for Summer League, averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 boards in Salt Lake City and 10.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per in Las Vegas – also handling much of the ball-handling duties for the then-led John Beilein squad.

Windler came to Cleveland after a prolific collegiate career at Belmont, leading the OVC in both three-point shooting and rebounding.

Courtney Payton/Cavaliers Photos

A lower leg injury and the ensuing surgery cost him the entire regular season, but he’s ready to roll whenever the next one begins.

”It’s been a while since I’ve been able to get live reps in a team setting, so it felt really good,” said Windler. “That’s what I’ve been doing my whole life and it’s been taken away for a whole year. It’s been hard. So, it felt really good.”

Windler had a prolific four-year collegiate run with Belmont after a standout prep career in his hometown of Indianapolis. The Ohio Valley Conference’s best player not named Ja Morant his last two years, he led the conference in both three-point shooting and rebounding as a senior, in overall shooting percentage as a junior.

After being tabbed with the 26th overall pick – between Darius Garland at No. 5 and Kevin Porter at 30 – Windler was looking to continue that roll going before the injury. But the entire league’s season came to a halt in early March when the pandemic hit – and for eight teams including the Cavaliers, live action has been a rarity.

The one silver lining of the long layoff might be that it’s given Windler a little more time to get healthy.

”It’s been a long road, but I’m very thankful for the little bit of extra time we have here,” said the 6-7 swingman. “It didn’t force me to have to rush anything or do anything I didn’t need to be doing too soon. So, I’m happy with where I’m at now and I’m still trying to get back to that 100 percent. But I think I’m taking good steps in these workouts and these scrimmages.

"Just being able to play with your teammates is something you don’t realize how much you miss until you get back out there."

J.B. Bickerstaff’s team knows that Windler can be a true weapon – a long, versatile wing who can shoot, rebound, and handle the ball. But they also know how difficult bouncing back from an injury can be.

”It felt good to have him out there,” said Sexton. “I’d seen him a little bit in Summer League, but this first practice it was amazing to see him out there. And I know it feels good for him to be out there with the guys. I know it does.”

Windler admitted that working his way back after surgery and an extended rehab took a toll on him mentally.

”As an athlete, especially one who’s never experienced this kind of injury before, this is kind of uncharted territory for me,” said Windler. “So I didn’t know fully how to deal with it physically and then mentally it can be hard – especially coming off being a first round draft pick. There’s expectations for you to perform; you want to be out there.”

With the bubble wrapping up this week, Windler will have to test his patience once again. The NBA Draft is slated for mid-November, but not much is fully certain beyond that. But he’s getting closer – and the limited witnesses in the stands are seeing it firsthand.

”(Windler) was playing a two-man game with K-Love and kind of caught it at the elbow. He sort of faked his man and went backdoor and laid it up with his 6-7 length and it was like: ‘That’s the guy! I remember that guy!’" laughed Koby Altman. “He knows how to play, he’s super-efficient, he can really shoot and he’s always around the ball.

”So he still needs to get through this week, needs to be healthy and his body has to respond the right way. (He) has to get to NBA games and compete there. But we’re excited about him.”

The front office might be excited to see the third of their first rounders from a season ago, but their enthusiasm can’t possibly match the man himself – who’s ready to show where he belongs among the world’s 450 best ballers.

”Everything has felt good out here – just to be able to play basketball again,” beamed Windler. “Every little thing: making shots, getting your teammates assists.

”Just being able to play with your teammates is something you don’t realize how much you miss until you get back out there.”